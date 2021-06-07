Chartered Accountant at Africorp Solutions

A fantastic opportunity awaits in a challenging and exciting role, in a dynamic and successful business for a Chartered Accountant to explore a new country and immerse themself in a new culture.

Apply now and join one of the largest construction companies in Eswatini – Swaziland.

Seeking a sharp business minded individual, equipped to handle tight deadlines in a fast passed environment. You must have a familiarity with a range of financial management and budgeting software, as well as generally accepted Accounting principles and processes.

You should be reliable and able to communicate effectively with Executive Management and various departments.

You will be responsible for the general management of the accounting function to ensure the smooth running of the financial function within the Company.

Responsibilities and accounting functions include some of the following but not limited to:

Compilation of annual financial statements

Independent Review of annual financial statements

Voluntary Audit of annual financial statements

Analysing data to support business decision-making

Managing financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Overseeing accounting procedures to ensure compliance with regulations

Reconciling the company’s bank statements and bookkeeping ledgers

Completing analysis of the employee expenditures

Managing income and expenditure accounts

Generating the company’s financial reports using income and expenditure data

Keeping a check on the company’s finances based on financial status

Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations

Initiating and managing financial and accounting software used by the company

Adhoc accounting and tax tasks

Skills/Qualifications:

Able to perform above listed tasks with minimal training

Preferably a Chartered Accountant with 5 – 10 years post article experience

Completed SAICA articles, with good exposure across all electives, not only audit

Draftworx and Sage knowledge would be advantageous

Advanced excel skills

Only exceptional candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Innovative

Business minded

Effective

Accurate

Strategic decision making

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

