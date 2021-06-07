Chartered Accountant at Africorp Solutions

A fantastic opportunity awaits in a challenging and exciting role, in a dynamic and successful business for a Chartered Accountant to explore a new country and immerse themself in a new culture.
Apply now and join one of the largest construction companies in Eswatini – Swaziland.
Seeking a sharp business minded individual, equipped to handle tight deadlines in a fast passed environment. You must have a familiarity with a range of financial management and budgeting software, as well as generally accepted Accounting principles and processes.
You should be reliable and able to communicate effectively with Executive Management and various departments.
You will be responsible for the general management of the accounting function to ensure the smooth running of the financial function within the Company.
Responsibilities and accounting functions include some of the following but not limited to:
- Compilation of annual financial statements
- Independent Review of annual financial statements
- Voluntary Audit of annual financial statements
- Analysing data to support business decision-making
- Managing financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting
- Overseeing accounting procedures to ensure compliance with regulations
- Reconciling the company’s bank statements and bookkeeping ledgers
- Completing analysis of the employee expenditures
- Managing income and expenditure accounts
- Generating the company’s financial reports using income and expenditure data
- Keeping a check on the company’s finances based on financial status
- Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations
- Initiating and managing financial and accounting software used by the company
- Adhoc accounting and tax tasks
Skills/Qualifications:
- Able to perform above listed tasks with minimal training
- Preferably a Chartered Accountant with 5 – 10 years post article experience
- Completed SAICA articles, with good exposure across all electives, not only audit
- Draftworx and Sage knowledge would be advantageous
- Advanced excel skills
Only exceptional candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Innovative
- Business minded
- Effective
- Accurate
- Strategic decision making
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants