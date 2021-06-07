Client Manager at FundingHub

Are you a charismatic young-ish person? (Hopefully with a passion for small businesses, too)

We might have an opportunity for you to join a talented, exciting, dynamic team.

We appreciate that job applications can be a difficult and draining process to go through. That’s why we’re trying to do this slightly differently. Hopefully we’ll save you (and us) a bit of time.

We’re going to tell you exactly what you’re getting yourself into, and you can then decide whether we’re a good fit for you, and whether we’ve earned your application.

Sound like a deal? Cool. Here are some deets.

? So, what is FundingHub?

FundingHub is a solution to help SME’s in South Africa get access to business finance quickly and easily. The main thing that confuses people: We’re not a financer ourselves (we don’t have any book that we lend out of).

?? We’re a marketplace – for business finance.

FundingHub was born out of the need for business finance solutions for SME’s. Banks just weren’t doing a great job of understanding small businesses and giving them the tools and finance to grow. That’s where alternative, smaller financers stepped in to fill the void.

Problem is, the alternative financers often use complicated terms and products to make finance available. FundingHub solves this problem by facilitating the transaction.

So instead of a small business owner having to choose between two finance products he knows nothing about, we take the guesswork out of the equation and handle the process of applying for them.

????? How it Works

It’s quite simple:

An SME can apply through us.

We take a look at their application and understand their business as well as their finance needs.

We then take a look at our network of (over 40) lenders and find products which suit them.

We then facilitate the transaction between those two parties.

Then (hopefully) the business owner leaves with cash in his bank to run his business, and we get commission for brokering the deal (from the lender). Win-win!

????? Team, culture & stuff

First, some background.

You’ll be joining an office which runs two businesses (with some shared resources), one’s called Fincheck and the other is FundingHub. They do essentially the same thing, for two different customers. Fincheck is to personal finance what FundingHub is to business finance. Capiche?

We’re a small team, and don’t pretend to have a long HR document about culture, principles and all those things. Here are some of the core values to give you a sense of the culture you’re joining:

We work hard, but value life outside the office too. Balance is key.

There are no ‘fixed’ work hours, but a certain level of output is expected.

The opportunity for growth is boundless. We believe in facilitating internal growth before looking to hire externally. If we’re doing this correctly, we should be interviewing for this role again in a year’s (?) time. You are in control of your growth trajectory.

We work transparently. As a small team, you often have a finger in a few different pies. That means everyone is aware what everyone else is working on. We have weekly team catch-up’s which keep everyone in the loop.

We’re chilled out people. We don’t take ourselves too seriously. (Ask Mike about his experience in AI and you’ll get what we’re talking about)

We pride ourselves on using resources efficiently. As a part of a multi-disciplinary team you will likely be put out of your comfort zone from time to time.

On a typical day, there’s music going in the office and we sit around a coffee table with some surf mags on it and eat lunch.

Just FYI, in this role, you’ll be working directly with…

Lara. She’s the relationship manager across both companies (working mainly on FundingHub at the moment). Takes notes religiously. ?? Loves a doughnut too.

Simon. He’s the ‘operational leader’ of the FH team. (You’ll see CEO thrown around, that’s just so external people take him seriously when he cold-emails them). He’s a wannabe techy, and apparently takes himself quite seriously. Apparently.

?? The role & what we are looking for

Responsibilities:

The role has two distinct parts to it:

First, and most important, is an ability to manage people, be likeable, and essentially sell.

Second, is to be periodically (once a month) process driven and complete some admin tasks like invoicing, reporting and data analytics.

Your core responsibilities include:

Answering the phone for incoming queries.

Making outbound calls to prospective clients, as well as ongoing clients.

These will be mostly take the format of “Just checking in on your application. Noticed you have outstanding docs, can we help?”

Understanding all of our lender-partner’s core products and being able to articulate them to potential clients.

Processing of applicants through a CRM (Updating information, updating statuses, sending emails etc.)

Monthly reporting on applications.

Monthly invoice requests.

Monthly reporting from lenders.

Monitoring of lender’s matching requirements in our backend software and making sure everything stay’s up-to-date.

Must Haves:

An ability to manage people, and provide a great customer experience.

A drive for excellence. Our team doesn’t put out sub-par work.

Ability to work in a team, and independently. Your role requires both.

Some super basic Excel skills.

You are humble, kind, open to feedback, and always looking to learn (super important).

Good-to-Haves:

Some sales/customer service experience.

A knowledge of, or background in small business.

Some experience dealing with data.

?? What’s the interview process like?

There is a process, it is quite simple. It might change.

Step 1: You apply for the job, with this link.

Step 2: Quick intro call with Simon, and the co-founders of Fincheck, Mike and Chris.

Step 3: We’ll see if there’s a good fit, and then likely send through some more information.

Step 4: An interview where we’ll go a bit more in-depth into the role and your suitability.

Step 5: Job Offer (contingent on the above steps).

Step 6: Welcome to the team!

Other Important Stuff:

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

How ’bout it?

Desired Skills:

sales

communication

Finance

energy

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cool office

good people

