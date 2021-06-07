Commercial Excellence Lead

The primary role of the Commercial Excellence Lead is to drive commercial and business excellence through design, plan, and implementation of commercial processes, projects, and initiatives to maximise top and bottom-line results.

One will apply efficient action-oriented and innovative recommendations to drive sales and optimise costs. One will also work cross-functionally with commercial teams and other functions and actively work to improve processes through analyses and make recommendations. around business execution to C-level executives, as well as track the performance of commercial operations.

This position requires national and international travel.

Qualifications and Experience:

NQF 7/8 in relevant field (Business Management, Marketing, Finance or similar)

5-8 years’ Commercial Excellence leadership experience in the Pharma / Medical Device industry

2-5 years people leadership and management experience

Must have knowledge of:

Business Orientation (product & industry, markets, customers, SOPs)

SA and African country healthcare laws & regulations pertaining to function

CRM processes and tools

Strategic marketing and networking

Financial and business acumen (cost centre budgeting and management)

High level networking, influencing, lobbying and negotiation skills

People leadership and management

Desired Skills:

Strategic Agility

Ability to Influence

Commercial Excellence

IVD Medical Devices

African country healthcare laws & regulations

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A leading multinational healthcare provider that operates worldwide across the IVD medical devices and diagnostic equipment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Travel Allowance

Performance Bonus

