The primary role of the Commercial Excellence Lead is to drive commercial and business excellence through design, plan, and implementation of commercial processes, projects, and initiatives to maximise top and bottom-line results.
One will apply efficient action-oriented and innovative recommendations to drive sales and optimise costs. One will also work cross-functionally with commercial teams and other functions and actively work to improve processes through analyses and make recommendations. around business execution to C-level executives, as well as track the performance of commercial operations.
This position requires national and international travel.
Qualifications and Experience:
- NQF 7/8 in relevant field (Business Management, Marketing, Finance or similar)
- 5-8 years’ Commercial Excellence leadership experience in the Pharma / Medical Device industry
- 2-5 years people leadership and management experience
Must have knowledge of:
- Business Orientation (product & industry, markets, customers, SOPs)
- SA and African country healthcare laws & regulations pertaining to function
- CRM processes and tools
- Strategic marketing and networking
- Financial and business acumen (cost centre budgeting and management)
- High level networking, influencing, lobbying and negotiation skills
- People leadership and management
Desired Skills:
- Strategic Agility
- Ability to Influence
- Commercial Excellence
- IVD Medical Devices
- African country healthcare laws & regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A leading multinational healthcare provider that operates worldwide across the IVD medical devices and diagnostic equipment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Travel Allowance
- Performance Bonus