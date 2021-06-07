Commercial Operations Manager

Looking for a business smart, problem solving, analytical individual to manage a team that is accountable for the lead distribution of the entire company. This includes managing, as well as optimising, volumes, conversons and profitability for the business

Desired Skills:

  • Organization
  • Project Management
  • self starter
  • Lead Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

South Africa’s biggest and most successful lead generator, dealing predominantly with financial instituations

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

