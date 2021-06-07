Commercial Operations Manager

Looking for a business smart, problem solving, analytical individual to manage a team that is accountable for the lead distribution of the entire company. This includes managing, as well as optimising, volumes, conversons and profitability for the business
Desired Skills:
- Organization
- Project Management
- self starter
- Lead Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
South Africa’s biggest and most successful lead generator, dealing predominantly with financial instituations
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid