Consultant Specialist

Jun 7, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Communication around escalated or difficult queries with customers or clients
  • Detailed verbal or written instructions or requests to employees or contractors
  • Detailed e-mail or mail correspondence
  • Drafting of factual reports, presentations, procedure or policy documents or training material
  • Explanation of complex products, services or concepts to internal or external customers or clients
  • Drawing up project briefs
  • Drafting of internal or external newsletters, general articles or content for newspapers, journals, magazines or internet sites
  • Negotiation with customers or suppliers over price, contracts or services

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Recognised Bachelors degree (3 year)
  • CFP / CFA advantageous
  • At least 4 years employee benefits consulting, risk benefits and investments experience required of which at least 3 years must be in a supervisory capacity

Knowledge and skills

  • In-depth professional knowledge and experience in a specialised field or broad knowledge of a number of fields
  • Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience
  • After appointment to the job, 6 months training/ familiarisation time would typically be required for the job holder to become fully competent in the role
  • Problems are variable, and require technical or analytical skills and several years of experience in the field or discipline.
  • CPD (FAIS and professional bodies)

