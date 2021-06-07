Consultant Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Communication around escalated or difficult queries with customers or clients
- Detailed verbal or written instructions or requests to employees or contractors
- Detailed e-mail or mail correspondence
- Drafting of factual reports, presentations, procedure or policy documents or training material
- Explanation of complex products, services or concepts to internal or external customers or clients
- Drawing up project briefs
- Drafting of internal or external newsletters, general articles or content for newspapers, journals, magazines or internet sites
- Negotiation with customers or suppliers over price, contracts or services
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Recognised Bachelors degree (3 year)
- CFP / CFA advantageous
- At least 4 years employee benefits consulting, risk benefits and investments experience required of which at least 3 years must be in a supervisory capacity
Knowledge and skills
- In-depth professional knowledge and experience in a specialised field or broad knowledge of a number of fields
- Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience
- After appointment to the job, 6 months training/ familiarisation time would typically be required for the job holder to become fully competent in the role
- Problems are variable, and require technical or analytical skills and several years of experience in the field or discipline.
- CPD (FAIS and professional bodies)