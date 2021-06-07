Data Architect / Specialist

Company: Well-known, Large, Insurance and Investments Organisation

Location: Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote

Type: On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.

Salary: R800 000 – R950 000 GROSS CTC per annum – Includes 15 days holiday,

Sick leave.

Job Purpose

Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

IT Degree.

3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.

Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Experience & Skills:

Development Software

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).

Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.

Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).

Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.

Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.

MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Repository type

Must be able to source data from different repositories.

Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.

Must have knowledge of NoSQL would be an advantage.

Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.

Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application

Modelling

Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).

Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.

Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.

Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.

Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.

Data Transportation

Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.

Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).

Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).

Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.

Must be familiar with source to target mapping.

Governance and Framework

Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.

Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.

Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.

Methodologies

Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.

Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.

Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.

Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.

Have clear documentation and communication skills.

Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Principles

Be familiar with Software development principles such as SOLID, TDD, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling.

Be familiar with design patterns in data development industry.

Have a clear understanding of Data warehouse principles.

Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).

Have knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage.

Have knowledge of repository pattern would be an advantage.

Be familiar with the concept of Data Marts.

Must be familiar with abstraction techniques.

Duties and Key Areas of Responsibilities:

Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.

Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing, and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to User acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client service.

Self-management and teamwork

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Personal & Behavioral Traits:

Business Acumen

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Ability to Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

