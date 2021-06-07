Developer – PHP at Parvana

Developer – PHP (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Performing improvements and optimisations.
- Creating and implementing design plans.
- Ensuring optimal QA, through strict coding, proper solution design and appropriate testing.
- Staying abreast with current industry trends and technological developments, particularly within e-Commerce.
- Driving project innovation.
- Training / Mentoring and supporting peers
- Participating in code reviews and providing feedback.
Skills / Experience:
- 7 years of experience in development with PHP5 OOP (Zend Framework experience is a plus, Yii, Symfony, Laravel and CakePHP are also valued).
- Experience with the following technologies:
- PHP 7 | PHP 5 OOP | Laravel | Yii | MVC
- ZendExpressive (Part of ZendFramework)
- HTML5 | CSS | Sass | jQuery | PHPUnit | REST | JSON | SOAP
- Ubuntu | Mac OS X | Nginx | MySQL (mariadb)
- Memcache | Redis | Solr / Elasticsearch
- Git | Docker | Google Cloud Hosting (advantageous)
- DevOps tools: New Relic, Puppet, Nagios, Cloudflare, Ansible, Jenkins (advantageous)
- Google Cloud Hosting and DevOps experience are advantageous.
- Good understanding of Clean Code practices.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]