Developer – PHP at Parvana

Jun 7, 2021

Developer – PHP (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Performing improvements and optimisations.

  • Creating and implementing design plans.

  • Ensuring optimal QA, through strict coding, proper solution design and appropriate testing.

  • Staying abreast with current industry trends and technological developments, particularly within e-Commerce.

  • Driving project innovation.

  • Training / Mentoring and supporting peers

  • Participating in code reviews and providing feedback.

Skills / Experience:

  • 7 years of experience in development with PHP5 OOP (Zend Framework experience is a plus, Yii, Symfony, Laravel and CakePHP are also valued).
  • Experience with the following technologies:
    • PHP 7 | PHP 5 OOP | Laravel | Yii | MVC
    • ZendExpressive (Part of ZendFramework)
    • HTML5 | CSS | Sass | jQuery | PHPUnit | REST | JSON | SOAP
    • Ubuntu | Mac OS X | Nginx | MySQL (mariadb)
    • Memcache | Redis | Solr / Elasticsearch
    • Git | Docker | Google Cloud Hosting (advantageous)
    • DevOps tools: New Relic, Puppet, Nagios, Cloudflare, Ansible, Jenkins (advantageous)
  • Google Cloud Hosting and DevOps experience are advantageous.
  • Good understanding of Clean Code practices.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position