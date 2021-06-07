DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Managing a live infrastructure.

Assisting with cost savings / optimisation.

Ensuring that the e-commerce infrastructure is future proof.

Scripting and automation of tasks.

Dealing with service providers and procurement of services.

Dealing with the dev team to assist in product deployments.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant experience working within an e-Commerce environment.

Experience in the following: Managing high traffic systems. AWS or GCP experience is essential. Deep understanding of the Linux kernel and PHP. Solid understanding and experience with TCP/IP networks. Puppet or other infrastructure automation tools. Deep understanding of the LAMP stack is essential. Scripting with bash.

Network management experience.

SDLC experience would be beneficial.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

