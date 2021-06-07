DevOps Engineer at Parvana

Jun 7, 2021

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Managing a live infrastructure.

  • Assisting with cost savings / optimisation.

  • Ensuring that the e-commerce infrastructure is future proof.

  • Scripting and automation of tasks.

  • Dealing with service providers and procurement of services.

  • Dealing with the dev team to assist in product deployments.

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant experience working within an e-Commerce environment.
  • Experience in the following:
    • Managing high traffic systems.
    • AWS or GCP experience is essential.
    • Deep understanding of the Linux kernel and PHP.
    • Solid understanding and experience with TCP/IP networks.
    • Puppet or other infrastructure automation tools.
    • Deep understanding of the LAMP stack is essential.
    • Scripting with bash.
  • Network management experience.
  • SDLC experience would be beneficial.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position