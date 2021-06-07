DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Managing a live infrastructure.
- Assisting with cost savings / optimisation.
- Ensuring that the e-commerce infrastructure is future proof.
- Scripting and automation of tasks.
- Dealing with service providers and procurement of services.
- Dealing with the dev team to assist in product deployments.
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant experience working within an e-Commerce environment.
- Experience in the following:
- Managing high traffic systems.
- AWS or GCP experience is essential.
- Deep understanding of the Linux kernel and PHP.
- Solid understanding and experience with TCP/IP networks.
- Puppet or other infrastructure automation tools.
- Deep understanding of the LAMP stack is essential.
- Scripting with bash.
- Network management experience.
- SDLC experience would be beneficial.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]