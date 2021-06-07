Digital Visual Designer at Deloitte 4

Have strong conceptual thinking. Start a project off from an incredibly strong

position and come up with surprising, cool concepts to move forward with.

Demonstrate visual design expertise- Turn visions into concepts and translate

those concepts into designs that illustrate simplicity, despite the complexity of

the system

Collaborate with the UX design and Product team to create designs that follow

the design system and brand guidelines.

Ideate unique design visions and delightful visual languages, and ensure their

execution across a broad range of digital and physical artefacts

Have a deep understanding of composition, balance, symmetry, and white space.

Possess a highly refined aesthetic sense.

Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology,

particularly as applied to mobile applications and web-based applications.

A passion for creating products that resonate emotionally with people.

Ability to handle multiple tasks in an agile, dynamic environment.

Stay up to date with industry trends

Desired Skills:

Digital

Visual

Designer

