Digital Visual Designer at Deloitte 4

Have strong conceptual thinking. Start a project off from an incredibly strong
position and come up with surprising, cool concepts to move forward with.
Demonstrate visual design expertise- Turn visions into concepts and translate
those concepts into designs that illustrate simplicity, despite the complexity of
the system
Collaborate with the UX design and Product team to create designs that follow
the design system and brand guidelines.
Ideate unique design visions and delightful visual languages, and ensure their
execution across a broad range of digital and physical artefacts
Have a deep understanding of composition, balance, symmetry, and white space.
Possess a highly refined aesthetic sense.
Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology,
particularly as applied to mobile applications and web-based applications.
A passion for creating products that resonate emotionally with people.
Ability to handle multiple tasks in an agile, dynamic environment.
Stay up to date with industry trends
Desired Skills:
- Digital
- Visual
- Designer