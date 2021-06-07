Direct Sales at Gro Direct

Gro Direct is currently looking for an individual who is willing to be committed to excellent customer service and understanding of the sales process and dynamics. A sales representative that will be able to present and sell products or services to potential buyers. Must be team orientated and self-motivated.

Are you, or do you have:

1. Strong Interpersonal Skills?

2. Focus?

3. Detailed Orientated?

4. Team focused and willing to work independently?

THEN THIS JOB S FOR YOU!

REQUIREMENTS:

– Matric Certificate

– South African ID

– Smartphone

SEND YOUR CV TO:[Email Address Removed] / WhatsApp:[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Person

communication skills.

Customer Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

