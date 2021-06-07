DISPATCH and receiving MANAGER
Paarl
R15,000 – R20,000 per month
A Meat Processing, Coldstore, and Distribution plant seeks a Dispatch and Receiving Manager.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a dispatch/receiving manager in a cold storage environment
- Manage staff compliment of 30 people
- Work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Own transport essential
- Communications skills – English and Afrikaans
- Must be computer literate
Duties: (not limited to)
- Manage the movement of stock between departments, ensuring that the quantities are correctly booked in & out
- Manage minimum stock levels in the dispatch department
- Oversee & conduct weekly stock takes
- Ensure that the FIFO method is used at all times when booking out stock
- Ensure that dispatch & waste area is kept in order
- Ensure the accurate loading and offloading of products per invoice/delivery note
- Manage staff to ensure company policies are complied with
Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Staff Management
- work under pressure
- English
- Afrikaans
- Computer Literate
- Stock Control
- FIFO Method
- Stock Taking
- Accuracy
- Ensuring Policy Compliance
- Waste Management
- Own Vehicle Essential
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric