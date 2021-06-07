DISPATCH and receiving MANAGER Paarl

Jun 7, 2021

DISPATCH and receiving MANAGER
Paarl
R15,000 – R20,000 per month
A Meat Processing, Coldstore, and Distribution plant seeks a Dispatch and Receiving Manager.

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience as a dispatch/receiving manager in a cold storage environment
  • Manage staff compliment of 30 people
  • Work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Own transport essential
  • Communications skills – English and Afrikaans
  • Must be computer literate

Duties: (not limited to)

  • Manage the movement of stock between departments, ensuring that the quantities are correctly booked in & out
  • Manage minimum stock levels in the dispatch department
  • Oversee & conduct weekly stock takes
  • Ensure that the FIFO method is used at all times when booking out stock
  • Ensure that dispatch & waste area is kept in order
  • Ensure the accurate loading and offloading of products per invoice/delivery note
  • Manage staff to ensure company policies are complied with

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Staff Management
  • work under pressure
  • English
  • Afrikaans
  • Computer Literate
  • Stock Control
  • FIFO Method
  • Stock Taking
  • Accuracy
  • Ensuring Policy Compliance
  • Waste Management
  • Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position