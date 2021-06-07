Electrician with 3 phase wireman’s license at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading electrical and engineering services company, specializing in the petro-chemical sector, seeks to employ a trade tested Electrician, with a 3 phase wireman’s license, to join their dynamic branch in Durban.

Please note that only candidates who have a registered and valid wireman’s license will be considered

Requirements to meet for consideration:

Trade tested Electrician with a valid 3 phase wiremens license and 3-5 years working experience electrical environment

Preference will be given to candidates who have worked in the petro-chemical, gas testing and hazardous chemical sites

In addition, preference will be given to applicants who have worked on complex electrical circuits and control systems found in the petro-chemical sector, such as fuel dispensers, ATG, STPs, forecourt controllers etc.

You must have proven experience in overall site responsibility in terms of electrical infrastructure and team of staff on site, be able to effectively evaluate safety conditions and ensure compliance in accordance to legislation and standard.

Prior experience working at heights is essential

You will have a valid driver’s license, be able to travel, stay away from home for varied lengths of time on projects and work overtime to ensure deadlines are met

Due to the level of trust required for this role, you will consent to a criminal and credit check, as well as provide contactable references

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

