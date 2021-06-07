Engineering Lead at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, a global FinTech brand, is growing their Software Engineering team and they are currently looking to bring on an Engineering Lead (backend software engineering). Their preference is for an individual with experience using Python as a coding language, however, they are open to other languages.Client DetailsOur client is a global FinTech company specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and they have become a Digital Bank. They provide products and services in both the Crypto Currency and Digital Banking environment.DescriptionThe Engineering Lead will be responsible for the following:

Support, coach and develop team members into top performing engineers.

Build a great place to work for talented and motivated people.

Designing, developing and deploying backend services with a focus on high availability, fault

tolerance, low latency and security.

tolerance, low latency and security. Take full end to end responsibility of the services your team owns, from development through to

production operation.

ProfileQualifications and Experience:

Significant software engineering experience in one or more general purpose programming

languages (we use Python)

languages (we use Python) Great teamwork and communication skills, comfortable preparing high quality documentation

and designs to aid understanding and knowledge sharing.

and designs to aid understanding and knowledge sharing. Understanding of microservice architectures, container based 12 factor apps and cloud native

patterns around fault tolerance.

patterns around fault tolerance. Experience building contract first services and adopting patterns and frameworks to enable

appropriate automated testing at unit, contract, service and end to end levels.

appropriate automated testing at unit, contract, service and end to end levels. Experience building services that can be deployed on demand, quickly and with quality.

Excellent understanding of CI/CD patterns and good practice.

Understands the role of high quality observability in building highly scalable and performant

software.

software. Experience working with a public or private cloud vendor.

Experience working in Finance is beneficial.

Job Offer[Phone Number Removed]; USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech brand

Learn more/Apply for this position