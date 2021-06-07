Estimating Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the field of road construction, micro-surfacing and spraying, seeks to employ a well experienced candidate to take over the management of estimations, bids and tendering for their operation in the Durban.

The position is a hands on role, whereby the incumbent will take responsibility for the tendering process for both private and public road, surfacing and spraying, coupled with the management of procurement and client relations.

Key requirements for consideration:

You will have completed a relevant diploma or degree, coupled with 5 years experience in estimating and tendering within a surfacing and road construction environment

In addition, you will have proven experience in preparing construction budgets, updating specifications; identifying and projecting costs for each project, resolve cost discrepancies, analyzing information and processing price master data lists..

Proven experience in maintaining continuity among client, company, and contractor teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs, as well as managing adjustments.

You will also demonstrate solid communication skills, natural leadership abilities and have a hands on approach to managing a small team of staff in the department.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

