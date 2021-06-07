External Sales Representative – Power Industry / Industrial Automation at Fourier Recruitment

The Compnay is a R50million SME. It is an importer and distributor of products into Africa from various countries such asTaiwan, Germany and America. Being an industrial communication company, specialize in support, implementation and

provision of network communication backbones for various different and major industrial plants in industries such as Power,Rail, Mining, Marine, CCTV. This position is critical in the promotion, service, support and growth of sales and support in thePOWER industry. Ideally the applicant needs to have the ability and skills to work proactively and independently in an ever-growing andchanging fast-paced office and customer sales environment where product knowledge, service and delivery information is

constantly moving and changing but of critical relevance to customer supply and service as well as target-driven sales targetsto achieve. The successful applicant will work closely with the sales manager together with our dynamic sales team.

Remuneration benefits will be discussed and activated on the successful completion of the probationary period. Necessarysystems training will be provided.Minimum Requirements Or Minimum 5 years working experience in sales support and or within a similar industry.

Excellent communication skills written and spoken (English) in all mediums;

S.A. Citizen with valid I.D.

Open to all Non-AA/EE Applicants

Age: 32 to 40 years

Own car and valid Drivers License

Own a cell phone

Minimum qualification level: Diploma or N+

Live within 50 minutes travelling-time to the office premises

Working knowledge and experience in MS Office and Outlook, presentation skills.

BA Diploma in Communications and or Technical sales and support

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Fuel Allowance

Cell Phone Allowance

Medical Aid Contribution & Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position