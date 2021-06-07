Financial Assistant at Letsema

Jun 7, 2021

FINANCIAL ASSISTANT – JOB DESCRIPTION

Medium sized entrepreneurial group of companies is seeking a Financial Assistant to support our day-to-day transactional processing including reconciliations, maintain a strict code of confidentiality pertaining to the finances of the group.

Please note that this role is part of the government/labour and corporate YES programme initiative and is a 1 year fixed term contract and you would be required to register as a YES candidate, please refer to the following website: [URL Removed] to do this and learn more about the programme

The criteria required for eligible YES programmes candidates is:

  • Black South Africa Citizen
  • Currently unemployed
  • Age of 18 – 34 years old.
  • The Financial Assistant is responsible for:Cashbook:
  • Obtain daily bank statement
  • Create account on dynamics if not already on
  • Process bank statement and attach it to entry
  • Match vendor invoices to payments immediately prior to posting
  • Match customer invoices to receipts immediately prior to posting
  • Reconcile and save daily recon
  • Save daily statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • Reconcile and save month end recon
  • Save recon on SharePoint/OneDrive if final statementAccounts receivables:- Create a customer
  • Receive a Purchase Order
  • Issue a pro-forma invoice and obtain approval
  • Post final invoice
  • Issue statement and collect amounts owing
  • Reconcile account
  • File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • Report on collections daily
  • Pay external contractors upon receiving related receipts
  • Advise on excess funds to be invested
  • Update month end ageing reports with commentaryAccounts payables:- Create a vendor/supplier
  • Issue a Purchase Order
  • Obtain an invoice
  • Process the invoice
  • Obtain a statement
  • Reconcile the account
  • File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
  • Obtain approval for payment via email or signature
  • Collate paperwork to enable senior member of the team to load payments
  • Filing of released batches
  • Vendor ageing report with commentary for month end reportingMonth end journals:- Accruals where invoices are not yet received
  • Balance sheet clearing journals if accounts do not clear timeously
  • Depreciation
  • Interest on loans
  • Periodic allocations
  • Prepayments amortisationsSkills and Competencies:Experience- Work experience as a Finance Assistant or similar role
  • Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures
  • Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)
  • Familiarity with accounting software
  • Organizational and time-management skills
  • Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
  • Skills, Knowledge, Attributes
  • Ability to demonstrate an understanding and adoption of Letsema’s governing principles, and promote respectful behaviour
  • Ability to engage at all levels and with different cultures, and build sound working relationships with the operational team and other shared services teams
  • Flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing environment, including the ability to work well under pressure
  • A team player through and through
  • Excellent accounting skills, including understanding finance systems and standardised processes
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills required for team productivity
  • Fosters an atmosphere and culture where everyone is able to voice their concerns and ideas without fear of criticism, ridicule, or retaliation.
  • Ethics and Integrity
  • Makes sure that policies and programs for preventing waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement are in place, understood and implementedInitiative- Handles ambiguity, spots connections and underlying causes.
  • Collaborates effectively with team membersTeamwork and Collaboration- Encourages and builds capability and expertise within the team.
  • Upholds the culture that should characterise the departmentDesired Qualifications:- Undergraduate qualification in accounting or equivalent
  • Candidates with medium sized entity experience preferred.
  • Computer literacy including advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office and experience with standard accounting software packages
  • Strong verbal and written communications skills
  • Detail oriented and organized, Strong planning and prioritization abilities
  • Fluent English
  • Must maintain confidentiality and discretion in all aspects and be comfortable with flexible working schedule to meet the needs of the Company and its executives

Desired Skills:

  • Accounts Payable
  • Accounts Receivable
  • ledger management
  • accounting software packages
  • Advanced Excel
  • Financial Spreadsheets
  • Financial Management
  • Collaboration
  • Team Player

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Please refer to our website – [URL Removed]

