Financial Assistant at Letsema

FINANCIAL ASSISTANT – JOB DESCRIPTION

Medium sized entrepreneurial group of companies is seeking a Financial Assistant to support our day-to-day transactional processing including reconciliations, maintain a strict code of confidentiality pertaining to the finances of the group.

Please note that this role is part of the government/labour and corporate YES programme initiative and is a 1 year fixed term contract and you would be required to register as a YES candidate, please refer to the following website: [URL Removed] to do this and learn more about the programme

The criteria required for eligible YES programmes candidates is:

Black South Africa Citizen

Currently unemployed

Age of 18 – 34 years old.

The Financial Assistant is responsible for:Cashbook:

Obtain daily bank statement

Create account on dynamics if not already on

Process bank statement and attach it to entry

Match vendor invoices to payments immediately prior to posting

Match customer invoices to receipts immediately prior to posting

Reconcile and save daily recon

Save daily statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

Reconcile and save month end recon

Save recon on SharePoint/OneDrive if final statementAccounts receivables:- Create a customer

Receive a Purchase Order

Issue a pro-forma invoice and obtain approval

Post final invoice

Issue statement and collect amounts owing

Reconcile account

File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive

Report on collections daily

Pay external contractors upon receiving related receipts

Advise on excess funds to be invested

Update month end ageing reports with commentaryAccounts payables:- Create a vendor/supplier

Issue a Purchase Order

Obtain an invoice

Process the invoice

Obtain a statement

Reconcile the account

File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive

File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive

Obtain approval for payment via email or signature

Collate paperwork to enable senior member of the team to load payments

Filing of released batches

Vendor ageing report with commentary for month end reportingMonth end journals:- Accruals where invoices are not yet received

Balance sheet clearing journals if accounts do not clear timeously

Depreciation

Interest on loans

Periodic allocations

Prepayments amortisationsSkills and Competencies:Experience- Work experience as a Finance Assistant or similar role

Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures

Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)

Familiarity with accounting software

Organizational and time-management skills

Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors

Skills, Knowledge, Attributes

Ability to demonstrate an understanding and adoption of Letsema’s governing principles, and promote respectful behaviour

Ability to engage at all levels and with different cultures, and build sound working relationships with the operational team and other shared services teams

Flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing environment, including the ability to work well under pressure

A team player through and through

Excellent accounting skills, including understanding finance systems and standardised processes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required for team productivity

Fosters an atmosphere and culture where everyone is able to voice their concerns and ideas without fear of criticism, ridicule, or retaliation.

Ethics and Integrity

Makes sure that policies and programs for preventing waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement are in place, understood and implementedInitiative- Handles ambiguity, spots connections and underlying causes.

Collaborates effectively with team membersTeamwork and Collaboration- Encourages and builds capability and expertise within the team.

Upholds the culture that should characterise the departmentDesired Qualifications:- Undergraduate qualification in accounting or equivalent

Candidates with medium sized entity experience preferred.

Computer literacy including advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office and experience with standard accounting software packages

Strong verbal and written communications skills

Detail oriented and organized, Strong planning and prioritization abilities

Fluent English

Must maintain confidentiality and discretion in all aspects and be comfortable with flexible working schedule to meet the needs of the Company and its executives

Desired Skills:

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

ledger management

accounting software packages

Advanced Excel

Financial Spreadsheets

Financial Management

Collaboration

Team Player

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Please refer to our website – [URL Removed]

