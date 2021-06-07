Financial Assistant at Letsema

FINANCIAL ASSISTANT – JOB DESCRIPTION
Medium sized entrepreneurial group of companies is seeking a Financial Assistant to support our day-to-day transactional processing including reconciliations, maintain a strict code of confidentiality pertaining to the finances of the group.
Please note that this role is part of the government/labour and corporate YES programme initiative and is a 1 year fixed term contract and you would be required to register as a YES candidate, please refer to the following website: [URL Removed] to do this and learn more about the programme
The criteria required for eligible YES programmes candidates is:
- Black South Africa Citizen
- Currently unemployed
- Age of 18 – 34 years old.
- The Financial Assistant is responsible for:Cashbook:
- Obtain daily bank statement
- Create account on dynamics if not already on
- Process bank statement and attach it to entry
- Match vendor invoices to payments immediately prior to posting
- Match customer invoices to receipts immediately prior to posting
- Reconcile and save daily recon
- Save daily statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Reconcile and save month end recon
- Save recon on SharePoint/OneDrive if final statementAccounts receivables:- Create a customer
- Receive a Purchase Order
- Issue a pro-forma invoice and obtain approval
- Post final invoice
- Issue statement and collect amounts owing
- Reconcile account
- File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Report on collections daily
- Pay external contractors upon receiving related receipts
- Advise on excess funds to be invested
- Update month end ageing reports with commentaryAccounts payables:- Create a vendor/supplier
- Issue a Purchase Order
- Obtain an invoice
- Process the invoice
- Obtain a statement
- Reconcile the account
- File the invoice on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the statement on SharePoint/OneDrive
- File the recon on SharePoint/OneDrive
- Obtain approval for payment via email or signature
- Collate paperwork to enable senior member of the team to load payments
- Filing of released batches
- Vendor ageing report with commentary for month end reportingMonth end journals:- Accruals where invoices are not yet received
- Balance sheet clearing journals if accounts do not clear timeously
- Depreciation
- Interest on loans
- Periodic allocations
- Prepayments amortisationsSkills and Competencies:Experience- Work experience as a Finance Assistant or similar role
- Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures
- Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)
- Familiarity with accounting software
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
- Skills, Knowledge, Attributes
- Ability to demonstrate an understanding and adoption of Letsema’s governing principles, and promote respectful behaviour
- Ability to engage at all levels and with different cultures, and build sound working relationships with the operational team and other shared services teams
- Flexibility to adapt to a constantly changing environment, including the ability to work well under pressure
- A team player through and through
- Excellent accounting skills, including understanding finance systems and standardised processes
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills required for team productivity
- Fosters an atmosphere and culture where everyone is able to voice their concerns and ideas without fear of criticism, ridicule, or retaliation.
- Ethics and Integrity
- Makes sure that policies and programs for preventing waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement are in place, understood and implementedInitiative- Handles ambiguity, spots connections and underlying causes.
- Collaborates effectively with team membersTeamwork and Collaboration- Encourages and builds capability and expertise within the team.
- Upholds the culture that should characterise the departmentDesired Qualifications:- Undergraduate qualification in accounting or equivalent
- Candidates with medium sized entity experience preferred.
- Computer literacy including advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office and experience with standard accounting software packages
- Strong verbal and written communications skills
- Detail oriented and organized, Strong planning and prioritization abilities
- Fluent English
- Must maintain confidentiality and discretion in all aspects and be comfortable with flexible working schedule to meet the needs of the Company and its executives
Desired Skills:
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- ledger management
- accounting software packages
- Advanced Excel
- Financial Spreadsheets
- Financial Management
- Collaboration
- Team Player
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
