Financial Controller – Investment Management – 12-month fixed term contract at Rory Mackie & Associates

The position encompasses a hands-on role within the finance department which includes management reporting, statutory accounting, budgeting, regulatory reporting, taxation, consolidation and group reporting, and analysis and discussion with a variety of business area heads.

Our client is looking for a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) who will ideally have experience working as a Financial/Management Accountant within Financial Services and/or will have worked for an Accounting Firm or completed their Articles specialising in Financial Services/Asset Management clients.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the accounting, regulatory, tax and statutory reporting of our clients Assurance Limited division, and their linked-insurance company

Monthly management reporting and KPIs

Reviewing and approving invoice batches from the accounts payable team

Month end accounting processes capital management

Preparation of regular board reports

Management of year end and half yearly audit process and queries ad-hoc projects and discussion paper reviews/comments

Keep abreast of accounting, tax and regulatory changes, and collaboration with other finance team members is essential, and collaboration with other teams within our clients business to enhance cross functional effectiveness

Collaboration with key outsource service providers

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

CA(SA) qualified, with 3+ years Post Qualification Experience

Preferably Long term Linked insurer/Insurance industry experience or at least experience within Asset Management

Have an interest in insurance and a strong understanding of IFRS

Preferably exposure to Prudential Standards

Ability to research, analyse and implement changes in IFRS and other regulatory requirements such as Prudential Standards

Attention to detail and willingness to get involved with all levels of the accounting and reporting process is essential

Would benefit from having some past management or financial accounting experience as well as experience with Prudential Authority

System Skills:

Oracle Fusion

Hyperion Essbase

Strong Excel

Personal Attributes:

Eye for detail and be comfortable working in a flat structure/culture A quick learner with the ability to work independently

Organised

Excellent communication skills

