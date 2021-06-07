Financial Controller – Investment Management – 12-month fixed term contract at Rory Mackie & Associates

The position encompasses a hands-on role within the finance department which includes management reporting, statutory accounting, budgeting, regulatory reporting, taxation, consolidation and group reporting, and analysis and discussion with a variety of business area heads.
Our client is looking for a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) who will ideally have experience working as a Financial/Management Accountant within Financial Services and/or will have worked for an Accounting Firm or completed their Articles specialising in Financial Services/Asset Management clients.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the accounting, regulatory, tax and statutory reporting of our clients Assurance Limited division, and their linked-insurance company
- Monthly management reporting and KPIs
- Reviewing and approving invoice batches from the accounts payable team
- Month end accounting processes capital management
- Preparation of regular board reports
- Management of year end and half yearly audit process and queries ad-hoc projects and discussion paper reviews/comments
- Keep abreast of accounting, tax and regulatory changes, and collaboration with other finance team members is essential, and collaboration with other teams within our clients business to enhance cross functional effectiveness
- Collaboration with key outsource service providers
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- CA(SA) qualified, with 3+ years Post Qualification Experience
- Preferably Long term Linked insurer/Insurance industry experience or at least experience within Asset Management
- Have an interest in insurance and a strong understanding of IFRS
- Preferably exposure to Prudential Standards
- Ability to research, analyse and implement changes in IFRS and other regulatory requirements such as Prudential Standards
- Attention to detail and willingness to get involved with all levels of the accounting and reporting process is essential
- Would benefit from having some past management or financial accounting experience as well as experience with Prudential Authority
System Skills:
- Oracle Fusion
- Hyperion Essbase
- Strong Excel
Personal Attributes:
- Eye for detail and be comfortable working in a flat structure/culture A quick learner with the ability to work independently
- Organised
- Excellent communication skills