Fraud Prevention Agent at Osiris Trading

The Fraud Prevention Agent will be responsible to mitigate fraudulent activity during the various phases of our customer life cycle. This will be achieved by identifying patterns or anomalies which are outside of the ordinary customer behaviour. Monitoring and reviewing of high-risk transactions are required and the role further necessitates reporting of findings to escalated parties. There is a need for interaction with both internal and external parties to explore, suggest and motivate on best practises to management.

Monitor real time queues and identify high risk transactions within the business portfolio.

Observe customer transactions to identify fraudulent activity such as account take over, friendly fraud, theft and similar other risks.

Identify fraudulent transactions and cancel them from further processing.

Resolve queued transactions within the service level agreements to reduce potential revenue losses.

Interact with banks and customers to validate information and to confirm or cancel authorizations.

Resolve customer issues within the scope of existing service level agreements.

Monitor constantly customer and transactional records to identify unauthorized transactions and fraudulent accounts.

Maintain fraud analysis models to improve efficiency and effectiveness of company systems.

Ensure confidentiality of all information collected during investigation.

Determine existing fraud trends by analysing accounts and transaction patterns.

Identify system improvements to prevent fraudulent activities.

Recommend anti-fraud processes for changing transaction patterns and trends.

Recommend new software tools used for fraud detection, prevention and reporting activities.

Generate suspicious activity reports and risk management reports for Managers.

Review SDD KYC for account deemed high risk.

Ensure accurate and appropriate responses to disputes.

Monitor disputed transactions for possible fraudulent activity.

Serve customers by resolving product and service problem

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Knowledge:

Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)

Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions

Familiarity with fraud prevention issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems

Fraud Prevention experience , diploma or similar qualifications an advantage

Strong analytical skills

Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend fraud specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks

Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset

Strong research skills and experience working with online research tools

Attributes/Abilities:

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and maintain all information confidential

Experience reviewing and analysing KYC documentation

Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information

Experience preparing suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Experience conducting investigations relating to Fraud prevention beneficial

OTHER MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

At least two years’ experience in financial services data analysis

Must be willing to work shifts as our business is a 24-hour operation. The candidate will be required to work on a rotational shift basis which includes work over weekends and public holidays.

Must have reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.

Flexibility in respect of working overtime as required.

Ability to multi-task and handle several different projects

Strong work ethic and attention to detail

Proficient time management skills

Desired Skills:

Statistical Analysis

Statistical Methods

KYC Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

