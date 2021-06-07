Healthcare Consulting Assistant

Assisting with and understanding:

Health Applications (medical aids, gap cover, etc)

Health claim submission and follow up

Follow-up on health applications and give feedback to clients

Administration of completed applications, claims, queries or any other work-based activities

Gap cover applications, claims submissions, progress tracking and providing feedback to clients

Submission of employer requests with regards to any membership changes

Liaison with medical schemes on behalf of clients

Staying updated will all medical scheme policies and rules

Liasing with internal Consultants and clients

Healthcare department support

Ad hoc duties ( general office admin and secretarial duties)

Desired Skills:

MS Word

Excel Advanced

Powerpoint And Outlook

Workflow

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Grow your career in a well respected Employee Benefits Co in Sandton and

Work in a professional upmarket environment.

NB Only CVs with appropriate experience will be considered.

If you have not heard from us within a week, please regard your application as unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

