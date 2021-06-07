Healthcare Consulting Assistant

-
Assisting with and understanding:
-
Health Applications (medical aids, gap cover, etc)
- Health claim submission and follow up
- Follow-up on health applications and give feedback to clients
- Administration of completed applications, claims, queries or any other work-based activities
- Gap cover applications, claims submissions, progress tracking and providing feedback to clients
- Submission of employer requests with regards to any membership changes
- Liaison with medical schemes on behalf of clients
- Staying updated will all medical scheme policies and rules
- Liasing with internal Consultants and clients
- Healthcare department support
- Ad hoc duties ( general office admin and secretarial duties)
Desired Skills:
- MS Word
- Excel Advanced
- Powerpoint And Outlook
- Workflow
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Grow your career in a well respected Employee Benefits Co in Sandton and
Work in a professional upmarket environment.
NB Only CVs with appropriate experience will be considered.
If you have not heard from us within a week, please regard your application as unsuccessful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund