Healthcare Consulting Assistant

Jun 7, 2021

  • Assisting with and understanding:

  • Health Applications (medical aids, gap cover, etc)

  • Health claim submission and follow up
  • Follow-up on health applications and give feedback to clients
  • Administration of completed applications, claims, queries or any other work-based activities
  • Gap cover applications, claims submissions, progress tracking and providing feedback to clients
  • Submission of employer requests with regards to any membership changes
  • Liaison with medical schemes on behalf of clients
  • Staying updated will all medical scheme policies and rules
  • Liasing with internal Consultants and clients
  • Healthcare department support
  • Ad hoc duties ( general office admin and secretarial duties)

Desired Skills:

  • MS Word
  • Excel Advanced
  • Powerpoint And Outlook
  • Workflow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Grow your career in a well respected Employee Benefits Co in Sandton and
Work in a professional upmarket environment.

NB Only CVs with appropriate experience will be considered.
If you have not heard from us within a week, please regard your application as unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

