Informal Market Ops Manager

Seeking experienced Ops Manager with experience in the Informal Market to be responsible for achieving revenue growth targets, minimising losses and business risk, drive operational excellence and ensure incremental market growth within the informal market.

You will also be the custodian of the Company’s retail customer service and analyse customer behaviour to drive future success.

To qualify you will need:

Operations management experience within the Informal market

Strong brand and product management experience – growing the brand within the market

Client relationship management experience

Project management experience

Strong analytical capabilities for market and consumer behaviour research analytics

Advanced MS Excel

Desired Skills:

Retail operations manager

About The Employer:

Progressive, innovative employer within the ICT industry. Company boasts massive career opportunities for successful individual, a welcoming working environmment and healthy company culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

