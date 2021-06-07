We are looking for a confident and experienced Internal Sales and Tender Consultant for a well established company based in the Northern Suburbs
Requirements
Counter sales
Quotations
Liasing with suppliers
Follow up on orders
Technical product promotions
Tenders
Submit tenders and update tender registers
Complete, Manger and coordinate tenders
Monitor portals and websites
Desired Skills:
- excellent negotiating skills
- work under pressure
- meet deadlines
- technical background
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Well established company supplying the following products: valves,pumps,pipes,plumbing,tools and machinery,hardware etc