Internal Sales and Tender Consultant

We are looking for a confident and experienced Internal Sales and Tender Consultant for a well established company based in the Northern Suburbs

Requirements

Counter sales

Quotations

Liasing with suppliers

Follow up on orders

Technical product promotions

Tenders

Submit tenders and update tender registers

Complete, Manger and coordinate tenders

Monitor portals and websites

Desired Skills:

excellent negotiating skills

work under pressure

meet deadlines

technical background

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established company supplying the following products: valves,pumps,pipes,plumbing,tools and machinery,hardware etc

