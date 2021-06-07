Internal Sales and Tender Consultant

Jun 7, 2021

We are looking for a confident and experienced Internal Sales and Tender Consultant for a well established company based in the Northern Suburbs

Requirements

Counter sales
Quotations
Liasing with suppliers
Follow up on orders
Technical product promotions

Tenders

Submit tenders and update tender registers
Complete, Manger and coordinate tenders
Monitor portals and websites

Desired Skills:

  • excellent negotiating skills
  • work under pressure
  • meet deadlines
  • technical background

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established company supplying the following products: valves,pumps,pipes,plumbing,tools and machinery,hardware etc

Learn more/Apply for this position