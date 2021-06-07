IT Networking Technician

Required Qualifications

1. Network Engineer qualification

2. Microsoft Office Packages

3. Linux

4. A+ , N+, CCNA or equivalent

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1. Min 3 – 5 years IT experience

2. Min 3 -5 Networking skills (Ubiquiti, Mikrotik, Cisco)

3. Infrastructure

4. IT Admin

5. Maintenance

6. Desktop support

7. Customer service

Behavioural Competencies:

1. High Attention to Detail

2. Organisation Skills

3. Ability to work under pressure

4. Deadline Driven

5. Communication Skills

6. Ability to work without supervision

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

