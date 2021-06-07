IT Networking Technician

Required Qualifications
1. Network Engineer qualification
2. Microsoft Office Packages
3. Linux
4. A+ , N+, CCNA or equivalent
Technical Competencies & Experience:
1. Min 3 – 5 years IT experience
2. Min 3 -5 Networking skills (Ubiquiti, Mikrotik, Cisco)
3. Infrastructure
4. IT Admin
5. Maintenance
6. Desktop support
7. Customer service
Behavioural Competencies:
1. High Attention to Detail
2. Organisation Skills
3. Ability to work under pressure
4. Deadline Driven
5. Communication Skills
6. Ability to work without supervision
Remuneration:
Market – related
