IT Support Engineer

Role Purpose:

Responsible for all preparation, installation and support of end user desktops, notebooks, printer and other peripheral devices for the office. First line support for onsite network infrastructure, server platforms and telephony related functions to this environment.

Experience and Qualifications:

1-to-2-year diploma / NQF’ Level 4

Relevant IT Certification (A+/MCSE AD, Windows 7)

Up to 5 years’ experience in a similar role

A plus / MCSE/MCDST qualification or any other IT certified qualification

Other IT related modules could include ITIL exposure.

Responsibilities and work output:

Onsite end user support for all desktop devices for the staff situated in the office.

Ability to be a primary resource for IT projects at the site.

First line support for telephony services and smartphones.

Preparation and installation of end user devices such as desktops, notebooks and headsets.

Logging of all incidents and request on behalf of staff and management.

A single point of contact for the staff for any IT related issues, escalations or IT related consulting.

Skilled in understanding applications within the environment.

Competencies:

Self-Management

Cognitive / Problem Resolution

Excellent communication skills at all levels

Excellent Technical skills

Sound incident analysis and logical troubleshooting skills.

Quality work

Work with minimal supervision

Pro-active

Self-discipline

Stress tolerance

Accuracy

Interpersonal skills

Innovative skills

Conflict handling

