Java Full Stack Developer (JHB) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a self-driven Java Full Stack Developer with 4+ years experience is sought to fill a 12-Month Contract role by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg. You will require experience in Development, Maintenance & Support projects with some Financial/Banking Payments Domain experience, preferably Domestic Payments, strong Java 1.8, Spring Boot, Angular, must have Azure/AWS cloud experience along with tools like Service Manager & XL Release for DevOps, full SDLC, System Design, Testing and interacting with clients for business requirement [URL Removed] Years relevant work experience including Development, Maintenance and Support projects.

Financial/ Banking Payments Domain experience – preferably Banking (Domestic Payments).

Strong full stack experience on Java (1.8), Spring Boot and Angular.

Must have Azure/AWS cloud experience along with tools like Service Manager & XL Release for DevOps.

Good Experience/exposure in Client interaction for business requirement gathering, System Designing, coding, testing.

Full SDLC exposure.

Exposure to Agile teamwork process would be added advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-sufficient to handle tasks independently.

Good team player and self-motivated.

