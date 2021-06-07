Junior Design Engineer

Our client within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint a dynamic Junior Design Engineer, to join their team based in Montague Gardens Cape Town. The successful candidate will support the design and development of new products and components for the company in terms of the Design & Development plan. The Design Engineer will also assist the slow-moving stock committee to determine whether slow moving stock can be utilized on a run-in run-out basis for current products.

Key Duties

Design and Development of Products

Assisting with the development of engineering technical brief

Adhering to procedures for Design and Development Process.

Developing and presenting design concept to Product Innovation Manager for approval and modification.

Assisting with product specification, design and sourcing the prototype.

Supporting design reviews and obtain Product Design Committee approval for production.

Supplier identification and approval of first-off samples.

Compiling data pack.

Conducting testing of prototypes for PD approval.

Compiling machine concept design and production requirements.

Re-engineering of production components to meet reduce cost of materials.

Compiling test standards, test reports and video footage of all tests conducted.

Ensuring electronic storage and archiving of test reports and videos on the system.

Engineering Change Management

Assisting in completion and submission of ECP checklist for approval.

Supporting the integration of change into operations department.

Project Management

Supporting project plan to defined inputs, activities, and outputs.

Effective communication and reporting of project progress against timing plans to affected staff and management.

Completion of project within budget.

Master Sample Store

Ensuring every “off-tool” designed sample is stored in the master sample store.

Workshop and Prototyping

Ensuring design & development workshop is adequately equipped for manufacturing prototypes and conducting of tests.

Fabricating and manufacturing prototypes in accordance with designs to assist the finalisation and approval of designs.

Arranging for manufacture of test units for production.

Desired Skills:

Relevant Technical Qualification National Diploma or Degree in the Mechanical field (3-year degree) –

Ideally a qualified artisan with at least 5 years’ mechanical experience in a manufacturing or related environment. –

Working knowledge of Solid Edge or similar 3D design package –

Proficient in design drafting

