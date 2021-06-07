Junior Graphic Designer at Avbob Mutual Society

The above-mentioned position is within the Brand and Advertising Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Attend to the creative development of artwork for print or publishing by accurately interpreting brief for design elements

Brainstorm, create design ideas and develop artwork for print or publication under the conceptual direction of the Senior Graphic designer.

Contribute to the design requirements of the quarterly internal magazine and the Group Annual report

Roll out advertising style guide across print elements that are designed and managed in-house (e.g.leaflets, posters, adhoc print/press advertisements, PowerPoint templates and all other through-the-line elements determined by the business etc.)

Manage and uphold corporate identity standards on all branded material and create and update the Group’s photo library by downloading images off the Society’s stock image libraries.

Keep an accurate version control of the Group’s leaflets and liaise with Service Administration regarding print revisions to be made and create a back-up of all creative work.

Apply corporate branding to promotional gifts, update the Group’s forms and keep an accurate control of version updates, upload print ready artwork to the Traffic Management System and signage design and post-production (etching and retouching of images and converting print images to CMYK)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

3-4 year related degree or diploma in Graphic Design.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

Design experience and skills of design software is critical.

Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.

Adobe Indesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, PowerPoint. Corel Draw and HTML programmes are an advantage.

Knowledge of basic Excel and Word is essential.

Strong conceptual skills, high-level sense of design, layout and typography, a broad thinker who is able to offer a variety of design solutions.

Expert knowledge in the graphic production process.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Organised.

Problem solver.

Self-starter.

Diligent

Team player

Communicator

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and

externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given

to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”

Candidates who have not received any feedback from us within 6 weeks of the closing date must consider their applications as unsuccessful.

We thank all applicants for their interest in AVBOB.

