JUNIOR QS (QUANITY SURVEYOR) at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an junior Quantity Surveyor (qualified) to their team.

Qualifications :

Minimum qualification : QS qualification

Other :

1 or 2 years experience in a similar role

Strong admin skills

Strong MS Excel skills – must be able to use “if” functions, “v-lookups” and “pivot tables”

Preferable – experience gained working on sub-stations, transformers, high mass lines

MVLV knowledge / experience is an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position