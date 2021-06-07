Local and International Logistics Controller

Minimum qualification and experience:
– Matric.
– Logistics qualification advantageous.
– 3 5 Years experience in a similar role.
– Syspro experience advantageous.
– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite.
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Application of import permits
– Tracking of in-transit shipments and proving customers with weekly correct schedules
– Customers statements, ensuring all invoices have been sent to the customer
– Liaise with internal and external customers on order status and other related issues.
– Be fully conversant with import and export laws and regulations.
– You will be expected to maintain your understanding and keep up to date with changes as they occur.
– Liaise with officials in various agencies to ensure goods are cleared through customs or quarantine.
– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time