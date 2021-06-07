Local and International Logistics Controller

Minimum qualification and experience:

– Matric.

– Logistics qualification advantageous.

– 3 5 Years experience in a similar role.

– Syspro experience advantageous.

– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Application of import permits

– Tracking of in-transit shipments and proving customers with weekly correct schedules

– Customers statements, ensuring all invoices have been sent to the customer

– Liaise with internal and external customers on order status and other related issues.

– Be fully conversant with import and export laws and regulations.

– You will be expected to maintain your understanding and keep up to date with changes as they occur.

– Liaise with officials in various agencies to ensure goods are cleared through customs or quarantine.

– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time

Learn more/Apply for this position