Logistics Manager at Profile Personnel

Logistics Manager required for automotive manufacturing company based in East London. You will be responsible for managing the logistics department of the plant, planning and managing annual inventory tag counts as well as production planning, receiving and material control. Your role will also include working with supply chain management to determine inventory budget and also supporting the skills programme and equity plan.

To be considered for the role you will hold the following:

Relevant degree in Logistics or Supply Chain

5 years experience in a logistics management role within the automotive manufacturing industry

Solid knowledge of JIT, KANBAN and ERP systems

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

