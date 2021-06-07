Marketing Lead – Medical Information Solutions

One will develop, communicate, and implement the ideal marketing strategy for the allocated product portfolio considering market intelligence and trends, in order to ensure optimum positioning, profitability and growth.

One will work with internal and external partners and stakeholders to form strategic alliances for maximum market penetration. One will also plan and drive the implementation of the integrated commercial or marketing plans.

This position requires national and international travel.

Qualifications and Experience:

NQF 7/8 in relevant field (Marketing, Business Management, Medical Sciences or similar)

7 – 10 Years’ experience in Marketing within the Pharma / Medical Device industry

5 – 8 Years Management experience

Must have knowledge of:

Industry and product knowledge (product & industry, markets, customers, SOPs).

SA and African country healthcare laws & regulations pertaining to function.

Specific technical/medical/therapeutic knowledge associated with relevant strategic products.

Financial and business acumen (cost centre budgeting and management).

Desired Skills:

African country healthcare laws & regulations

Strategic Management

Marketing Strategist

Market Intelligence

Ability to Influence

Marketing Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Leading global medical device manufacturer ranks among the world’s leading healthcare companies and has two strong core businesses: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

