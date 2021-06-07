Millwright Manufacturing

We are looking for a newly qualified Millwright for a well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands
Requirements
Perform Condition Based Maintenance on equipment
diagnosis, testing and repair of electrical and mechanical failures on equipment
Interpret electrical and mechanical circuit diagrams
Ensure that all equipment is maintained through utilising the right tools,
Assemble of parts as per drawings
Desired Skills:
- red seal
- available immediately
- shift work
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands