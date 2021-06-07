Millwright Manufacturing

Jun 7, 2021

We are looking for a newly qualified Millwright for a well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands

Requirements

Perform Condition Based Maintenance on equipment
diagnosis, testing and repair of electrical and mechanical failures on equipment
Interpret electrical and mechanical circuit diagrams
Ensure that all equipment is maintained through utilising the right tools,
Assemble of parts as per drawings

Desired Skills:

  • red seal
  • available immediately
  • shift work

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands

