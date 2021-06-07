Millwright Manufacturing

We are looking for a newly qualified Millwright for a well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands

Requirements

Perform Condition Based Maintenance on equipment

diagnosis, testing and repair of electrical and mechanical failures on equipment

Interpret electrical and mechanical circuit diagrams

Ensure that all equipment is maintained through utilising the right tools,

Assemble of parts as per drawings

Desired Skills:

red seal

available immediately

shift work

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands

