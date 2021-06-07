Nursing Tutor (Academic) Pretoria

Leading private healthcare provider in Pretoria has an opportunity available for an experienced Nursing Tutor.
Key responsibilities:
- The incumbent will be required to educate and facilitate theoretical training of basic and post basic students.
Key Requirements:
- Degree in Nursing Education (required).
- Master’s degree.
- ICU, Theatre and Trauma qualifications.
- Clinical qualification (advantageous).
- 3 years and more experience within Nursing Education.
- Current proof of registration with S.A.N.C.
- Own reliable transport/ drivers license.
- Computer literate.
Please forward a detailed CV and supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 (MVG) 684 to enquire.
Reference: NT2/PTA/LM
