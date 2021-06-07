Nursing Tutor (Academic) Pretoria

Jun 7, 2021

Leading private healthcare provider in Pretoria has an opportunity available for an experienced Nursing Tutor.
Key responsibilities:

  • The incumbent will be required to educate and facilitate theoretical training of basic and post basic students.

Key Requirements:

  • Degree in Nursing Education (required).
  • Master’s degree.
  • ICU, Theatre and Trauma qualifications.
  • Clinical qualification (advantageous).
  • 3 years and more experience within Nursing Education.
  • Current proof of registration with S.A.N.C.
  • Own reliable transport/ drivers license.
  • Computer literate.

Please forward a detailed CV and supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 (MVG) 684 to enquire.

Reference: NT2/PTA/LM

