Nursing Tutor (Academic) Pretoria

Leading private healthcare provider in Pretoria has an opportunity available for an experienced Nursing Tutor.

Key responsibilities:

The incumbent will be required to educate and facilitate theoretical training of basic and post basic students.

Key Requirements:

Degree in Nursing Education (required).

Master’s degree.

ICU, Theatre and Trauma qualifications.

Clinical qualification (advantageous).

3 years and more experience within Nursing Education.

Current proof of registration with S.A.N.C.

Own reliable transport/ drivers license.

Computer literate.

Please forward a detailed CV and supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on 0860 100 (MVG) 684 to enquire.

Reference: NT2/PTA/LM

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

