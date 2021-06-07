Online English Tutor at Ntice Search

Have you recently graduated and in search of an exciting opportunity?Our Client, a Global Industry Leader in the English Online Teaching sector, is looking for Online English Tutors. The company offers Online English Tutoring to students based in China / Asia / Japan / Taiwan. These positions will be centre based in Sunninghill. Full training will be provided to successful candidates. To be considered for this role you must have completed a Degree or 3 year National [URL Removed] REQUIREMENTS:

Previous teaching or training experience advantageous but not essential

Excellent communication skills & strong Interpersonal skills

Bachelors Degree or 3 Year National Diploma

Immediately available

Ability to work shifts/weekends

Computer literate

Advantageous: TEFL/TESOL teaching experience, preferably with adults (advantageous, not essential as we do provide this training certificate)

SA Citizens only

We want people who are passionate about helping people improve their language skills. To be successful in this role you must have a neutral accent and be computer [URL Removed] and Night-shift opportunities also available to cover peak periods

Learn more/Apply for this position