Online English Tutor at Ntice Search

Have you recently graduated and in search of an exciting opportunity?Our Client, a Global Industry Leader in the English Online Teaching sector, is looking for Online English Tutors. The company offers Online English Tutoring to students based in China / Asia / Japan / Taiwan. These positions will be centre based in Umhlanga. Full training will be provided to successful candidates. To be considered for this role you must have completed a Degree or 3 year National [URL Removed] REQUIREMENTS:
- Previous teaching or training experience advantageous but not essential
- Excellent communication skills & strong Interpersonal skills
- Bachelors Degree or 3 Year National Diploma
- Immediately available
- Ability to work shifts/weekends
- Computer literate
- Advantageous: TEFL/TESOL teaching experience, preferably with adults (advantageous, not essential as we do provide this training certificate)
- SA Citizens only
We want people who are passionate about helping people improve their language skills. To be successful in this role you must have a neutral accent and be computer [URL Removed] and Night-shift opportunities also available to cover peak periods