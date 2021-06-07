Plant Manager at Candidate Connect

Mid size business requires an experienced Manufacturing Manager to take full responsibility for the Plant. The business is a high quality mid-size food production business supplying both locally and export products.

The role is hands-on and operationally involved in not just the production management, but the planning, procurement, and logistics. The business seeks someone who is driven to achieve operational excellence, and who can work in an environment that is dynamic and complex. The factory is complex in the variety of food categories they produce and they operate in a 24 hour / day operation with 2 shifts. To achieve operational excellence, the candidate will be required to review processes and put improvements in place as required, managed and drive systems for efficiency, build relationships with the production team leaders, other production staff and suppliers and external stakeholders to ensure maximum and efficient outputs.

The ideal candidate will be someone who comes from the food manufacturing space and who is strong on implementing systems and managing operations.

This is a Cape Town based opportunity.

B Engineering with MBA (or Similar) would be preferred + 5-10 years working within a factory environment – either running a relevant factory, or otherwise showing exposures that would position the person well to take this next step up into running a complex food factory.

Please note that if you do not receive a response from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role thank you.

About The Employer:

Home grown SA business, who produce creative, high quality, inspiring food products, and are innovators in their categories.

Servicing local retailers and export clients, too!

