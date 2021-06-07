Product Manager: Hybrid Networks

The Product Manager is a senior position in the Product Management job family, operating at a country level. They are required to own and drive the MEA/regional product strategy depending on the requirements of the business and where applicable align to a Global Product Strategy. The primary responsibility of the Product Manager is to use their market, client, industry and technology focus to provide context to the strategy for new/existing products/offers within Practice portfolio. The objective is to ensure that the portfolio remains relevant, sustainable, competitive and compelling within the markets/industries that they serve.

In this position you will be required to:

Own and drive product strategy

Product Managers are responsible for developing and executing against a Product Strategy. This would include extensive data driven research into Client, Market, Technology, Legislation and industry trends, this data is used to drive continuous improvement in the existing product portfolio and invention of new products for the market. A successful product manager conducts continuous research to grow their market knowledge and develop market insights. They apply this knowledge when formulating robust product strategies for products in their Practice.

The Product Manager will work with relevant country and regional business colleagues to cascade the global product strategies into region and business divisions.

They socialize the product strategy with key stakeholders at a regional and country level and provide adviceto relevant teams on demand generation activities that align to market requirements and opportunity.

Define market opportunities

Product Managers are the market and technology domain experts within the company with respect to a particular product category. They work closely with Marketing and their Sales (Geography & GTM) colleagues to perform client, competitor and market analysis. They gather data to identify product and client requirements that are required to identify opportunities and to define the product roadmap.

New product or enhancement concept initiation

Defined market opportunities will initiate a process of new product or new enhancement introduction. Product Managers utilize market, client, industry and technology data to develop concepts for new products/offers.

Contribute to product concept feasibility investigation

Product Managers determine the feasibility of value proposition design concepts for development of new product/offers. The Product Manager provides input during this stage in terms of expertise, research (data) and design ideas. They de??ne and develop product specifications.

Product Development Process

They work closely with the MEA Service Development & Enablement, as part of a cross functional Agile team, ensure that the product/offer is Ready for Sale (RfS), Ready for Pilot (RfP) and General Availability (GA) in the identified regions;

Product lifecycle management and monitoring

Product Managers takes responsibility for the definition, monitoring and management of the lifecycle roadmap for each product in their portfolio. They ensure that current features and benefits are appropriately aligned to the product definition, market requirements and evolving client needs. A client focus is imperative and the regular engagement with Client Services Managers to understand service performance and client satisfaction as input to service delivery, product management, and performance measurement processes

Client Focus and Sales Performance

The Product Manager is expected to provide support to Sales (Geography & GTM) teams; however, The Product Manager will be required to:

– Early identi??cation of Trial and Pilot clients to ensure we have the required momentum to launch the offering sustainably;

– Mentor territory sales and solution architect teams to ensure enablement and achievement of best practice sales approaches;

Engage with Technology Partners

Technology Partners are an important element creating the right product/offer and the Product Managers are expected to maintain a strong relationship with Technology Partner. The Product manager is expected to engage Technology Partners to ensure the following;

– Leveraging Technology Partners access to market information and foresight to contribute to market analysis and roadmap formation

– Contribute to vetting the suitability of vendors and leverage partners/alliances and suppliers as elements of the product value chain.

Ensure employee enablement

These individuals ensure organisational readiness by preparing communication and training collateral and ensuring the training of Sales and Service staff.

Monitor product performance

They work with Sales and Marketing functions to assist with analysing current market trends that ensures the company delivers product that are relevant to clients and the market. This is achieved by conducting market research and by specifying market requirements for current and future products supported by ongoing visits to clients and vendors.

Contribute to product pricing strategies

Product Managers work with other stakeholders to understand the full set of input costs and market factors influencing the price of their product/s and for setting optimal product pricing. They establish, develop and maintain product-pricing models.

Requirements

– 5 to 10 years experience in a similar role within the IT sector

– Relevant Bachelors degree

– Extensive systems integration experience

