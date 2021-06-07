Re-sales Specialist at Bidvest Bank

- Manage and control the sales process for end of term lease contracts at regional level in accordance with applicable legislation and internal policies and procedures, with the objective to increase the company profit line and to insure minimising the risk of loss to the Bank.
- OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Receiving and evaluating of EOC vehicles from Region.- Liaising with panel beaters and other suppliers in end of contract and sales process- Issuing VAF (Vehicle Acceptance Form if vehicle meets SAVRALA agreement)
- Safekeeping and Warehousing of assets belonging to VTC, Resales Stock counts to endorse Physical, Technical and Financial controls of vehicle stocking of NATIS documents to legally entitle the sales process to purchasersComplete evaluations on time for online auction submissions
- Wash all vehicles for saleSell all end of contract vehicles, company vehicles, Transnet owned vehicles all procedures are followed when purchaser collects vehicle – Gate pass etc.
- Adherence to legislation and regulatory requirements
- CUSTOMER SERVICE
- Growing of current database. Retailing of assets to maximize profits. Advertising on various platforms to achieve further sales at approval of Head of VTC Resales. – Market and Retailing of vehicle assets to client database
- Various sales strategies, NOLA (National Online Auction platform), pre and post auction sales. – Disposal of End of Contract vehicles
- Personal development
- Legal and FICA as well as Marketing and Road Transport ManagementPDP plans and performance discussionsTake ownership of driving own career development
- Compiling and Presenting Monthly Stock Recon to Head of VTC.
- WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
- Office / On-Site
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge and experience in vehicle resales industry
- Highly ethical
- Self-starter
- – Excellent organizational skills
- High attention to detail
- – Market and customer orientated
- – Computer literate (Microsoft Office)
- Advanced Excel
- Some technical experience an advantage including diagnostics
- Drivers Licence
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma