Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist (1 year contract) Jhb

Location: Johannesburg

Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry

Essential: Experience Required

Reference: RAP – JHB – MK

Please Note: Experience is required

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client, requires an experienced RA Pharmacist for a 1 year contract position who will be responsible for completion of country specific regulatory approaches for the authorization and registration of: new products, clinical trials, major variations, line extensions, & lifecycle management

Qualification and Experience Required, but not limited to:

Pharmacist Degree & South African Pharmacy Council registration

Average of 3 years Regulatory Affairs experience in human medicines

Proven experience across product development, commercialization, & maintenance lifecycle

Experience on managing complex regulatory issues

Ensure to meet deadlines timeously, & ensure cost & quality standards are adhered

Expertise on new & emerging Acts, Regulations & guidelines pertaining to pharmaceutical industry sector

Comprehension of clinical trial methodologies advantageous

Comprehension of clinical trial & regulatory requirements relating to human medicines

Experience of the Marketing Code of Practice

Coordinate with clinical research Managers

Create strong relations with local & sub-country associates for execution of registration strategies on product portfolios, new & existing products

Create, improve & manage the relationships with health authorities & Boards of Health

Comprehend local regulations & emerging trends in the regulatory environment

Poses the ability to foresee barriers & recommend alternative methods in line with policies & procedures

Prepare CTA submission documents for initial application & subsequent amendments, & maintenance activities for the lifecycle of the CTA including response to Regulatory Authority queries

Timeously report GCP breaches, or actions taken for safety reasons

Compile & submit various applications

Coordinate regulatory activities associated with product approval

Maintain licenses

Maintain compliance adherence for company specific regulatory systems & databases

Maintain compliance adherence of product artwork & promotional materials

Represent the regulatory team at cross-functional meetings

As required represent company at the relevant industry trade association meetings

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

RE: RAP-JHB-MK

Supporting documents to accompany CV:

Copy of ID

Copy of Bachelor of Pharmacy qualification

* SAPC Receipt and Certificate

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Pharmacy Council

