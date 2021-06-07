Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist (1 year contract) Jhb

Jun 7, 2021

Regulatory Affairs Pharmacist (1 year contract) Jhb
Location: Johannesburg
Sector: Pharmaceutical Industry
Essential: Experience Required
Reference: RAP – JHB – MK

Please Note: Experience is required

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client, requires an experienced RA Pharmacist for a 1 year contract position who will be responsible for completion of country specific regulatory approaches for the authorization and registration of: new products, clinical trials, major variations, line extensions, & lifecycle management

Qualification and Experience Required, but not limited to:

  • Pharmacist Degree & South African Pharmacy Council registration
  • Average of 3 years Regulatory Affairs experience in human medicines
  • Proven experience across product development, commercialization, & maintenance lifecycle
  • Experience on managing complex regulatory issues
  • Ensure to meet deadlines timeously, & ensure cost & quality standards are adhered
  • Expertise on new & emerging Acts, Regulations & guidelines pertaining to pharmaceutical industry sector
  • Comprehension of clinical trial methodologies advantageous
  • Comprehension of clinical trial & regulatory requirements relating to human medicines
  • Experience of the Marketing Code of Practice
  • Coordinate with clinical research Managers
  • Create strong relations with local & sub-country associates for execution of registration strategies on product portfolios, new & existing products
  • Create, improve & manage the relationships with health authorities & Boards of Health
  • Comprehend local regulations & emerging trends in the regulatory environment
  • Poses the ability to foresee barriers & recommend alternative methods in line with policies & procedures
  • Prepare CTA submission documents for initial application & subsequent amendments, & maintenance activities for the lifecycle of the CTA including response to Regulatory Authority queries
  • Timeously report GCP breaches, or actions taken for safety reasons
  • Compile & submit various applications
  • Coordinate regulatory activities associated with product approval
  • Maintain licenses
  • Maintain compliance adherence for company specific regulatory systems & databases
  • Maintain compliance adherence of product artwork & promotional materials
  • Represent the regulatory team at cross-functional meetings

As required represent company at the relevant industry trade association meetings

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.

RE: RAP-JHB-MK

Supporting documents to accompany CV:
Copy of ID
 Copy of Bachelor of Pharmacy qualification
* SAPC Receipt and Certificate

Desired Skills:

  Average of 3 years Regulatory Affairs experience in human medicines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Pharmacy Council

