Retention Agent

Looking for forceful, hard working and well spoken individuals to assist motor dealers in buying and getting the stock that they need.

You will be expected to keep the dealerships satisfied and must also be able to do some of the admin work too.

We are looking for people who would not mind taking calls after hours or on weekends as you will be responsible for about 30 dealers that will call you with any issues.

The company is based in Kempton Park (Witfontein) and we are preferably looking for people in the area.

This is a fast-growing company and there is room for growth for people who prove themselves.

People coming from retensions backgrounds normally work quite well as they don’t take no for an answer.

The company is willing to pay a basic salary of R14 000 to R18 000pm for the right people.

Need about 3-5 years experience.

Must have your own car, although travelling is minimal.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] if you are interested.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Customer Care

Sales

cars

Humble

dealerships

Forceful

Retentions

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

