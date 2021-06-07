Road Freight Sales Executive

Established Road Freight Company is looking for a go getting, independant, headstrong individual to join their business. Prospecting, hunting, farming and neogiating are only but a few of the skills required to succeed in this position.

Requirements:

Matric

At least 5 years experience in Logistics Sales

Proof of targets reached

Drivers licence and vehicle

Responsibilities:

Drive new business to increase revenue

Promote all services of the company

Maintain and grow existing business

Close deals

Desired Skills:

road freight

Sales

hunter

New Business Development

Negotiating

Closing

Logistics

courier

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established Road Freight Company in Johannesburg.

