Road Freight Sales Executive

Jun 7, 2021

Established Road Freight Company is looking for a go getting, independant, headstrong individual to join their business. Prospecting, hunting, farming and neogiating are only but a few of the skills required to succeed in this position.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • At least 5 years experience in Logistics Sales
  • Proof of targets reached
  • Drivers licence and vehicle

Responsibilities:

  • Drive new business to increase revenue
  • Promote all services of the company
  • Maintain and grow existing business
  • Close deals

Desired Skills:

  • road freight
  • Sales
  • hunter
  • New Business Development
  • Negotiating
  • Closing
  • Logistics
  • courier

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established Road Freight Company in Johannesburg.

