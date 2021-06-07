Road Freight Sales Executive

Established Road Freight Company is looking for a go getting, independant, headstrong individual to join their business. Prospecting, hunting, farming and neogiating are only but a few of the skills required to succeed in this position.
Requirements:
- Matric
- At least 5 years experience in Logistics Sales
- Proof of targets reached
- Drivers licence and vehicle
Responsibilities:
- Drive new business to increase revenue
- Promote all services of the company
- Maintain and grow existing business
- Close deals
Desired Skills:
- road freight
- Sales
- hunter
- New Business Development
- Negotiating
- Closing
- Logistics
- courier
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Established Road Freight Company in Johannesburg.