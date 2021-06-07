Sales Consultant at Riches and Beyond

Responsibilities

Sell packages that the company offer from the events

Attend to all online events and interact with potential students

Reach targets sets by the sales manager

Make calls to bring in revenue

After sales service including personal delivery of “Welcome Packs”

Appropriately addressing customer queries

Requirements

Computer literacy

Good people skills

Strong persuasive skills and assertiveness

Good written and verbal communication skills

Time management skills

Strong sales, interpersonal and business development skills and acumen

Experience and track record in high performance sales environments

Package and remuneration

Our exciting benefits will be discussed in the interview.

Desired Skills:

Great Communication

Computer Literate

Engish

Telesales

Objection Handling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Riches and Beyond is a property wealth creation institution, which aims to help students reach their financial Freedom through property. We have had over 40 000+ students and have raised over 500 million rands worth of deals for our students.

As this is a company that is dependent on the number of students it enrolls, Sales is the main aspect of the business.

