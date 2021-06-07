Sales Consultant at Riches and Beyond

Jun 7, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Sell packages that the company offer from the events
  • Attend to all online events and interact with potential students
  • Reach targets sets by the sales manager
  • Make calls to bring in revenue
  • After sales service including personal delivery of “Welcome Packs”
  • Appropriately addressing customer queries

Requirements

  • Computer literacy
  • Good people skills
  • Strong persuasive skills and assertiveness
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Time management skills
  • Strong sales, interpersonal and business development skills and acumen
  • Experience and track record in high performance sales environments

Package and remuneration

Our exciting benefits will be discussed in the interview.

Desired Skills:

  • Great Communication
  • Computer Literate
  • Engish
  • Telesales
  • Objection Handling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Riches and Beyond is a property wealth creation institution, which aims to help students reach their financial Freedom through property. We have had over 40 000+ students and have raised over 500 million rands worth of deals for our students.

As this is a company that is dependent on the number of students it enrolls, Sales is the main aspect of the business.

