Sales Consultant at Riches and Beyond

Responsibilities
- Sell packages that the company offer from the events
- Attend to all online events and interact with potential students
- Reach targets sets by the sales manager
- Make calls to bring in revenue
- After sales service including personal delivery of “Welcome Packs”
- Appropriately addressing customer queries
Requirements
- Computer literacy
- Good people skills
- Strong persuasive skills and assertiveness
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Time management skills
- Strong sales, interpersonal and business development skills and acumen
- Experience and track record in high performance sales environments
Package and remuneration
Our exciting benefits will be discussed in the interview.
Desired Skills:
- Great Communication
- Computer Literate
- Engish
- Telesales
- Objection Handling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Riches and Beyond is a property wealth creation institution, which aims to help students reach their financial Freedom through property. We have had over 40 000+ students and have raised over 500 million rands worth of deals for our students.
As this is a company that is dependent on the number of students it enrolls, Sales is the main aspect of the business.