Sales Executive – IT Solutions at Drake International

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet and [URL Removed] needs to know the IT Industry and the products and services it offers.Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in relevant qualification
- Knowledge of products and services in the IT Industry
- Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry (Proven track record)
- Drivers Licence and Own Car is required
Responsibilities:
- Fuel the overall growth of the company
- Meet individual goals and targets that are aligned with the companies
- Create an individual sales strategy based on agreed upon targets
- Be able to familiarise themselves with the processes, products and services
- Complete initial sales and technical training as required
- Handle lead generations,
- Cold Calling and in person visits to prospective clients
- Establish new relationships
- Take on existing accounts
- Formulate concise written quotation and proposals
- Supply management with information on requirements, issues, opportunities, threats, and potential new solutions.
- Stay up to date with technical, sales, marketing and advertising trends.
Candidate needs to be able to confident, well organized and self-motivated and driven with good communication skills. They need to have an overall understanding of IT products and services, to analyse client requirements and be able to deliver the IT [URL Removed] you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as your application was unsuccessful
About The Employer:
Drake International