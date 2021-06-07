Sales Executive – IT Solutions at Drake International

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet and [URL Removed] needs to know the IT Industry and the products and services it offers.Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in relevant qualification

Knowledge of products and services in the IT Industry

Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry (Proven track record)

Drivers Licence and Own Car is required

Responsibilities:

Fuel the overall growth of the company

Meet individual goals and targets that are aligned with the companies

Create an individual sales strategy based on agreed upon targets

Be able to familiarise themselves with the processes, products and services

Complete initial sales and technical training as required

Handle lead generations,

Cold Calling and in person visits to prospective clients

Establish new relationships

Take on existing accounts

Formulate concise written quotation and proposals

Supply management with information on requirements, issues, opportunities, threats, and potential new solutions.

Stay up to date with technical, sales, marketing and advertising trends.

Candidate needs to be able to confident, well organized and self-motivated and driven with good communication skills. They need to have an overall understanding of IT products and services, to analyse client requirements and be able to deliver the IT [URL Removed] you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as your application was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

