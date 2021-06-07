Sales Manger (Insurance)

Role Purpose
- The purpose of the role is to execute on the Sales strategy.
- This will include the achievement of product sales targets and the delivery of an excellent, consistent customer experience across all products at the lowest possible cost
- This role leads and directs the BDC channel, strong leadership is required to motivate and inspire the team to achieve outstanding results
- The Sales Manager is accountable for understanding Regional Customer base, growth opportunities and specific demands whilst ensuring effective capacity management of available resources in order to achieve higher operational efficiencies
- To ensure that the processes within the MI Sales Team comply with legislative and process requirements
- Achievement of required audit scores
- To work along with staff to enhance skills levels and create a healthy work environment. Contracting and achieving of training and development plans for BDC’s. Manage transformation and employment equity
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Driving profitable sales volume of all products
- Achieve an excellent, consistent customer experience across channel
- Implement sales plans, budgets and accelerated growth strategies:
- addressing sales to the external market
- South African and public sector markets
- Maximise channel effectiveness
- Apply a deep understanding of Provincial client and competitive markets and needs to execute on initiatives that will lead to greater market penetration
- Communicate the sales distribution strategic objectives, plan and operating model to stakeholders
- Accountable for establishment of a fast and efficient lead management process
- Ensuring effective resourcing, development, performance management and retention plans are in place for sales team
- Run collaborative meetings for retail sales
- Collate provincial specific retail tied sales information and compile relevant reports to respective stakeholders
- Ensure effective risk management and governance of the sales
- Key individual -; management oversight of the sales activities, including the performance of compliance function, specifically with respect to FAIS and the product categories for which are licensed, and represent the Sales Team during compliance monitoring visits
Competencies required
- Impactful leadership
- Driving change
- Purposeful collaboration
- Growing capability
- Relationship building
- Managing performance
- Product Sales
- Sales skills
- Risk awareness
- Cross selling
Experience and Qualifications
- Matric/Grade 12
- NQF 5 as required/ equivalent qualification and or FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010); or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, a full recognised qualification as per the FSCA qualification list
- FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5) and (RE1) for Key Individual
- 18 CPD (continuous professional development) points
- 5 Years’ experience in Sales (Short Term Insurance)
- 3 Years’ experience in Managing staff in a short-term industry
We’re looking for someone with
- Extensive knowledge of the Short-Term Insurance Industry
- Knowledge in managing a diverse team
- Thorough understanding of the insurance industry
- Thorough understanding of business principles
- Interpersonal Skills
- People Management skills
- Ability to handle conflict
- Negotiation skills
- Problem solving skills
- Coaching skills
- Knowledge of Sales process
- Ability to drive a high-performance culture
Desired Skills:
- Sales Development
- Sales Strategy
- Selling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate