Sales Manger (Insurance)

Role Purpose

The purpose of the role is to execute on the Sales strategy.

This will include the achievement of product sales targets and the delivery of an excellent, consistent customer experience across all products at the lowest possible cost

This role leads and directs the BDC channel, strong leadership is required to motivate and inspire the team to achieve outstanding results

The Sales Manager is accountable for understanding Regional Customer base, growth opportunities and specific demands whilst ensuring effective capacity management of available resources in order to achieve higher operational efficiencies

To ensure that the processes within the MI Sales Team comply with legislative and process requirements

Achievement of required audit scores

To work along with staff to enhance skills levels and create a healthy work environment. Contracting and achieving of training and development plans for BDC’s. Manage transformation and employment equity

Responsibilities and work outputs

Responsibilities and work outputs Driving profitable sales volume of all products

Achieve an excellent, consistent customer experience across channel

Implement sales plans, budgets and accelerated growth strategies:

addressing sales to the external market

South African and public sector markets

Maximise channel effectiveness

Apply a deep understanding of Provincial client and competitive markets and needs to execute on initiatives that will lead to greater market penetration

Communicate the sales distribution strategic objectives, plan and operating model to stakeholders

Accountable for establishment of a fast and efficient lead management process

Ensuring effective resourcing, development, performance management and retention plans are in place for sales team

Run collaborative meetings for retail sales

Collate provincial specific retail tied sales information and compile relevant reports to respective stakeholders

Ensure effective risk management and governance of the sales

Key individual -; management oversight of the sales activities, including the performance of compliance function, specifically with respect to FAIS and the product categories for which are licensed, and represent the Sales Team during compliance monitoring visits

Competencies required

Impactful leadership

Driving change

Purposeful collaboration

Growing capability

Relationship building

Managing performance

Product Sales

Sales skills

Risk awareness

Cross selling

Experience and Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12

NQF 5 as required/ equivalent qualification and or FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010); or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, a full recognised qualification as per the FSCA qualification list

FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5) and (RE1) for Key Individual

18 CPD (continuous professional development) points

5 Years’ experience in Sales (Short Term Insurance)

3 Years’ experience in Managing staff in a short-term industry

We’re looking for someone with

Extensive knowledge of the Short-Term Insurance Industry

Knowledge in managing a diverse team

Thorough understanding of the insurance industry

Thorough understanding of business principles

Interpersonal Skills

People Management skills

Ability to handle conflict

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skills

Coaching skills

Knowledge of Sales process

Ability to drive a high-performance culture

Desired Skills:

Ability to drive a high-performance culture

People Management skills

Coaching skills

Thorough understanding of the insurance industry

Sales Development

Sales Strategy

Selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position