SAP Material Management (MM) Consultant

JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Understanding the business requirement of the organization
- Preparation of Blueprint for implementing the project
- Implementation of the project
- Validate the reports requirements
- Validate any changes in customize
- Provide training to end-user
- Sort out day to day queries of end-users
- Enhancement of the SAP for end-user based on the requirement
- Design, customize, configure and testing of MM and preparation of functional designs, test cases and results
- Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
- Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Least of 3 years of SAP experience supporting Material Management (MM)
- Design, customize, configure and testing of MM and Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP MM
- Strong knowledge in SAP procurement, stroes, material valuation, sub-contracing processes
- Capacity to work in a group domain, viably cooperating with others
- Involvement with FI-MM integration focuses on other SAP-based ERP modules like HR, PP, and PM
- Capacity to perform multiple tasks and deal with different expectations and undertakings simultaneously
- Educational qualification should be diploma with 3 years of engineering/equivalent to Engineering degree, should have good communication and presentation skills
- SAP certification will be an added advantage
- Proficient in various MS Office applications and Jira (ticketing tool)
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- MS Office
- Presentation Skills
- Jira
- Materials Management
- Procurement
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading
- 5 to 10 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma