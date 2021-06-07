SAP Material Management (MM) Consultant

Jun 7, 2021

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Understanding the business requirement of the organization
  • Preparation of Blueprint for implementing the project
  • Implementation of the project
  • Validate the reports requirements
  • Validate any changes in customize
  • Provide training to end-user
  • Sort out day to day queries of end-users
  • Enhancement of the SAP for end-user based on the requirement
  • Design, customize, configure and testing of MM and preparation of functional designs, test cases and results
  • Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
  • Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Least of 3 years of SAP experience supporting Material Management (MM)
  • Design, customize, configure and testing of MM and Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP MM
  • Strong knowledge in SAP procurement, stroes, material valuation, sub-contracing processes
  • Capacity to work in a group domain, viably cooperating with others
  • Involvement with FI-MM integration focuses on other SAP-based ERP modules like HR, PP, and PM
  • Capacity to perform multiple tasks and deal with different expectations and undertakings simultaneously
  • Educational qualification should be diploma with 3 years of engineering/equivalent to Engineering degree, should have good communication and presentation skills
  • SAP certification will be an added advantage
  • Proficient in various MS Office applications and Jira (ticketing tool)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • MS Office
  • Presentation Skills
  • Jira
  • Materials Management
  • Procurement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading
  • 5 to 10 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position