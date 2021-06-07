SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Consulta

Jun 7, 2021

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Facilitate the implementation, rollout, migration and support of SAP SD
  • Design, customize, configure and testing of SD and Identifying gaps, issues and work around solutions
  • Strong knowledge in Sales, Rebates, Shipment, and Credit management process in SAP
  • Map client business requirements, processes, and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs
  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identity, interpret, validate and document customer requirements
  • Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
  • Preparing project document functional designs, manuals, test cases, and results
  • Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
  • Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects
  • Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required
  • Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to more junior members

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects and strong in designing and configuring PP module
  • Knowledge of the key integration points between the other SAP modules FI, MM and PP
  • Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
  • Understanding of accounting business processes
  • Ability to understand business processes from a customer perspective
  • Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others
  • Must be results-oriented, and flexibility and resourcefulness
  • Educational qualification should be diploma with 3 years of engineering/equivalent to Engineering degree, should have good communication and presentation skills
  • SAP certification will be an added advantage
  • Proficient in various MS Office applications and Jira (ticketing tool

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • MS Office
  • Jira
  • cycle implementation
  • Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading
  • 5 to 10 years Distribution / Courier Service

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

