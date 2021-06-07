SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) Consulta

JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Facilitate the implementation, rollout, migration and support of SAP SD
- Design, customize, configure and testing of SD and Identifying gaps, issues and work around solutions
- Strong knowledge in Sales, Rebates, Shipment, and Credit management process in SAP
- Map client business requirements, processes, and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs
- Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identity, interpret, validate and document customer requirements
- Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
- Preparing project document functional designs, manuals, test cases, and results
- Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
- Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects
- Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required
- Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to more junior members
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects and strong in designing and configuring PP module
- Knowledge of the key integration points between the other SAP modules FI, MM and PP
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
- Understanding of accounting business processes
- Ability to understand business processes from a customer perspective
- Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others
- Must be results-oriented, and flexibility and resourcefulness
- Educational qualification should be diploma with 3 years of engineering/equivalent to Engineering degree, should have good communication and presentation skills
- SAP certification will be an added advantage
- Proficient in various MS Office applications and Jira (ticketing tool
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- MS Office
- Jira
- cycle implementation
- Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading
- 5 to 10 years Distribution / Courier Service
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma