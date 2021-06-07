Senior C# Developer

Minimum Qualifications:
- Applicable, 3 year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.
Advantages Qualifications:
- Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.
Specific Technology Experience:
REQUIRED
- Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
- Generics and Lambda expressions
- LINQ
- Asynchronous programming
- Knowledge and experience with:
- UWP (Universal Windows Platform) – preferred
- XAML
- .Net Core 3.1
- LINQ, Lambda expressions
- Web API client – knowledge
- Prism and DI (Dependency Injection)
- Version Control (Git)
- Experience with the end to end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps).
- Experience with Azure
- Experience with Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store
- Understanding of OpenAPI initiative
ADVANTAGEOUS
- Knowledge and experience with:
- Uno Platform
- Microsoft Cognitive Services
- Google Cloud Services
- Amazon Web Services
- Mathematical skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- UWP
- WPF
- WebAPI
- XAML