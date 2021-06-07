Senior PHP Backend Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Provider of cutting-edge IT Solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Senior PHP Backend Developer to join its team at its Sandton offices where you will be responsible for managing back-end services. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of products and client solutions. You will also be responsible for building and/or integrating the front-end elements built and designed by your co-workers. You will require a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering or Maths OR recognized Software Development Certification with at least 7 years commercial coding experience in OOP PHP and 1+ years Retail business knowledge. Your tech toolset must also include XHTML, CSS, XML, MySQL/MSSQL, PostgreSQL, NoSQL/Firebase, Silverstripe, Zend, Yii, Laravel, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, Symfony, WordPress, Joomla, CDN, Azure/AWS, SSL, SFTP, SOAP, REST, VPN, [URL Removed] maintenance, integration and support of web application products and customer solutions.

Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.

Integration of user-facing elements developed by Front-End Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics (NQF 7 or Higher) from a recognized university is preferable OR

Recognised Software Development Certification.

Experience/Skills –

7 to 10 Years of commercial coding experience in OOP PHP.

1+ Years Retail business knowledge.

Experience in XHTML, CSS, XML, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL/MSSQL/PostgreSQL, NoSQL/Firebase.

Software & Tools – Notepad++/Sublime/NotepadSoft, Navicat/SQLyog, Postman, Photoshop or [URL Removed] Google tools, Office Suite.

Able to design and build data stores with complex relationships (Relational or NoSQL).

Understanding of MVC design patterns.

Experience with AJAX technology.

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as HTML5, and CSS3.

Ability to build/design distributed systems, back-end APIs, or Microservices.

Understanding accessibility and security compliance.

Strong knowledge of the common PHP or web server exploits and their solutions.

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Familiar with Unit Testing, Performance, Load, and End-to-end integration tests.

Worked within an Agile DevOps environment.

Understand and able to implement coding standards.

The ability to lead a Development team.

Own transport essential.

Advantageous

JAVA, .NET, Oracle are a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Consult and interact with customers.

Deliver under pressure.

Be honest and trustworthy.

Self-motivated.

Customer service delivery orientated.

