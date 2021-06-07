Senior Specialist: Credit Profit Optimisation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To maximise credit profitability through:
- Credit pricing optimization; understand customer segments response to different prices of the same product or different products through different channels.
- Developing and maintaining take-up propensity models for credit applications that are applied as inputs for strategic decision making and loan amount and volume budgeting.
- Supporting the Capitec Live Better rewards, behavioural incentives program by applying price elasticity analysis to understand and incentivise healthy credit behaviours.
- Monitoring insights and developing rules for credit risk and pricing.
- Producing work outputs (proposals and analysis) that can be used to drive strategic debate at executive level and enhance the competitiveness of Capitec Bank by improving the pricing proposition for clients.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ experience in credit risk analytics in a financial or retail environment
- Proven experience in development of credit risk models e.g. propensity, scorecards
- Proven track record on SQL, SAS, R or Python
- Experience in credit pricing and profitability
Ideal:
- Experience in retail credit pricing and profitability modelling
- Experience in retail credit granting/origination
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification(e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial Mathematics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or Actuarial Science)
- A relevant post graduate qualification (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial Mathematics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or Actuarial Science) is preferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Quantitative credit analytics
- Credit product profitability
- Advanced statistical analysis
- Advanced financial mathematics and data mining techniques
- Financial and business acumenRetail Credit Environment and credit life cycle
Ideal:
- Knowledge of Capitec’s Credit Policy
- General understanding of the Banks Act Capital Regulations, National Credit Act and the implication for Capitec business and the Credit Bureau
- Credit industry knowledge
- Knowledge of data structures and systems
- Analytical experience on credit portfolio
- Activity Based Costing (ABC) methodology and application
- Bank governance experience (ALCO, Riskco, Credit Committee, etc)
- Credit origination systems and processes
- Strong data skills and understanding of different programming languages
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- SAS Skills
- Visual Basic Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- SQL Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Writing and Reporting
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Brendon de Klerk