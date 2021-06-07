Senior Specialist: Credit Profit Optimisation at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To maximise credit profitability through:

Credit pricing optimization; understand customer segments response to different prices of the same product or different products through different channels.

Developing and maintaining take-up propensity models for credit applications that are applied as inputs for strategic decision making and loan amount and volume budgeting.

Supporting the Capitec Live Better rewards, behavioural incentives program by applying price elasticity analysis to understand and incentivise healthy credit behaviours.

Monitoring insights and developing rules for credit risk and pricing.

Producing work outputs (proposals and analysis) that can be used to drive strategic debate at executive level and enhance the competitiveness of Capitec Bank by improving the pricing proposition for clients.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ experience in credit risk analytics in a financial or retail environment

Proven experience in development of credit risk models e.g. propensity, scorecards

Proven track record on SQL, SAS, R or Python

Experience in credit pricing and profitability

Ideal:

Experience in retail credit pricing and profitability modelling

Experience in retail credit granting/origination

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification(e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial Mathematics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or Actuarial Science)

A relevant post graduate qualification (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial Mathematics, Quantitative Risk Management, Data Science or Actuarial Science) is preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

Quantitative credit analytics

Credit product profitability

Advanced statistical analysis

Advanced financial mathematics and data mining techniques

Financial and business acumenRetail Credit Environment and credit life cycle

Ideal:

Knowledge of Capitec’s Credit Policy

General understanding of the Banks Act Capital Regulations, National Credit Act and the implication for Capitec business and the Credit Bureau

Credit industry knowledge

Knowledge of data structures and systems

Analytical experience on credit portfolio

Activity Based Costing (ABC) methodology and application

Bank governance experience (ALCO, Riskco, Credit Committee, etc)

Credit origination systems and processes

Strong data skills and understanding of different programming languages

Skills

Communications Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

SAS Skills

Visual Basic Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

SQL Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

