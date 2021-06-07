Our client, a Company that specializes in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Senior UWP C# Developer to join their team.
Role Overview:
You will be working in the Product Development Space as part of a very small development team focusing on a specialised product. You should be a good communicator, self-motivated and a problem solver who is familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle. Over time you will become a technical demand response Subject Matter Expert on this product.
Minimum Qualifications:
- 3-year BSc degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7)
Advantages Qualifications:
- Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications
Specific Technology Experience:
Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including:
- Generics and Lambda expressions
- LINQ
- Asynchronous programming
Knowledge and experience with:
- UWP (Universal Windows Platform) – preferred
- XAML
- .Net Core 3.1
- LINQ, Lambda expressions
- Web API client – knowledge
- Prism and DI (Dependency Injection)
- Version Control (Git)
- Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps)
- Experience with Azure
- Experience with Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store
- Understanding of OpenAPI initiative
Advantageous:
Knowledge and experience with:
- Uno Platform
- Microsoft Cognitive Services
- Google Cloud Services
- Amazon Web Services
- Mathematical skills
