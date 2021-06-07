Service and Distribution Advisor

INTRODUCTION
Our client , is looking to hire a talented Business Development Advocate to join our team. If you are hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, our client which Financial Services is a great place to grow your career.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Matric, FIAS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams) and continuous learning is expected.
  • Microsoft Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable)
  • Drivers licence and own car essential as travel is required
  • 2years experience in customer service experience;
  • Excellent communication (verbal & written)
  • Customer service excellence
  • Willing to go the extra mile

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY
CONSULTING AND DISTRIBUTION

  • Demonstrate a good understanding of the medical scheme industry
  • Conduct in-depth analysis of members’ financial needs and provide appropriate advice, record, save and provide member with a copy of the record of advice;
  • Ensure that members understand the benefits, exclusions, administration processes and procedures
  • Medical scheme distribution
  • Conduct onsite member assist sessions and training sessions.

ADMINISTRATION AND QUERY MANAGEMENT

  • Attend to the resolution of members and/or employer queries. You are required to escalate complex queries to your supervisor as soon as possible;
  • Save client communication on internal drive, keep record of attendance register for training sessions, on-site session, queries received and option change forms;
  • Request necessary data/information from schemes/funds to support projects;
  • Provide the Human Resource and Payroll team of each client in your portfolio with monthly dashboard report/stats of all activities and analysis relevant to you scope of responsibilities.

PROFESSIONALISM

  • Ensure clear, effective and professional communication to clients;
  • Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc.);
  • Comply with FAIS code of conduct;
  • Adhere to the companie’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending;
  • Treat clients with dignity and respect;
  • Keep work station neat, orderly and tidy;
  • Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required;
  • Live by the companie’s core values

Desired Skills:

  • communications skills
  • customer service skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

