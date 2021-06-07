Service and Distribution Advisor

INTRODUCTION

Our client , is looking to hire a talented Business Development Advocate to join our team. If you are hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, our client which Financial Services is a great place to grow your career.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric, FIAS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams) and continuous learning is expected.

Microsoft Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable)

Drivers licence and own car essential as travel is required

2years experience in customer service experience;

Excellent communication (verbal & written)

Customer service excellence

Willing to go the extra mile

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY

CONSULTING AND DISTRIBUTION

Demonstrate a good understanding of the medical scheme industry

Conduct in-depth analysis of members’ financial needs and provide appropriate advice, record, save and provide member with a copy of the record of advice;

Ensure that members understand the benefits, exclusions, administration processes and procedures

Medical scheme distribution

Conduct onsite member assist sessions and training sessions.

ADMINISTRATION AND QUERY MANAGEMENT

Attend to the resolution of members and/or employer queries. You are required to escalate complex queries to your supervisor as soon as possible;

Save client communication on internal drive, keep record of attendance register for training sessions, on-site session, queries received and option change forms;

Request necessary data/information from schemes/funds to support projects;

Provide the Human Resource and Payroll team of each client in your portfolio with monthly dashboard report/stats of all activities and analysis relevant to you scope of responsibilities.

PROFESSIONALISM

Ensure clear, effective and professional communication to clients;

Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc.);

Comply with FAIS code of conduct;

Adhere to the companie’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending;

Treat clients with dignity and respect;

Keep work station neat, orderly and tidy;

Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required;

Live by the companie’s core values

Desired Skills:

communications skills

customer service skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

