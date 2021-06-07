Service and Distribution Advisor

INTRODUCTION
Our client , is looking to hire a talented Business Development Advocate to join our team. If you are hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, our client which Financial Services is a great place to grow your career.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric, FIAS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams) and continuous learning is expected.
- Microsoft Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable)
- Drivers licence and own car essential as travel is required
- 2years experience in customer service experience;
- Excellent communication (verbal & written)
- Customer service excellence
- Willing to go the extra mile
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY
CONSULTING AND DISTRIBUTION
- Demonstrate a good understanding of the medical scheme industry
- Conduct in-depth analysis of members’ financial needs and provide appropriate advice, record, save and provide member with a copy of the record of advice;
- Ensure that members understand the benefits, exclusions, administration processes and procedures
- Medical scheme distribution
- Conduct onsite member assist sessions and training sessions.
ADMINISTRATION AND QUERY MANAGEMENT
- Attend to the resolution of members and/or employer queries. You are required to escalate complex queries to your supervisor as soon as possible;
- Save client communication on internal drive, keep record of attendance register for training sessions, on-site session, queries received and option change forms;
- Request necessary data/information from schemes/funds to support projects;
- Provide the Human Resource and Payroll team of each client in your portfolio with monthly dashboard report/stats of all activities and analysis relevant to you scope of responsibilities.
PROFESSIONALISM
- Ensure clear, effective and professional communication to clients;
- Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc.);
- Comply with FAIS code of conduct;
- Adhere to the companie’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending;
- Treat clients with dignity and respect;
- Keep work station neat, orderly and tidy;
- Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required;
- Live by the companie’s core values
Desired Skills:
- communications skills
- customer service skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric